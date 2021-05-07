Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

Babar Azam's Pakistan will try their best to beat Zimbabwe in the second Test as well to complete the whitewash. (PCBMedia/Twitter)

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: With an aim to continue their winning run, Pakistan are all set to face hosts Zimbabwe in the second Test starting today (Friday).

Babar Azam’s team crushed Zimbabwe by an innings at the Harare Sports Club in the previous meeting, making it three victories on the spin in the format. Another success at the same venue will see Pakistan achieve their best Test-win streak since managing five consecutive triumphs between December 2011 and February 2012.

Match details:

When and what time will Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test match start?

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will start at 1:30 pm IST on Friday (7th May)

Which channel will broadcast Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test match in India?

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will not be broadcast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test match in India?

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test match can be streamed on the Fancode website and app.

Squads:

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano.

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tabish Khan and Zahid Mahmood