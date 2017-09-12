Pakistan vs World XI: Shahid Afridi marks his presence in Lahore

Shahid Afridi watches Pakistan vs World XI clash in Lahore. (Source: Twitter) Shahid Afridi watches Pakistan vs World XI clash in Lahore. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan hosted an international match after a gap of more than two years when they locked horns with World XI side in Lahore and former cricketer Shahid Afridi made an appearance during the iconic clash at the Gaddafi Stadium. The Pakistan cricket team is taking on World XI in Independence Cup which consists of a three-match T20I series.

In the first match, World XI skipper, Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sarfraz Ahmed-led side. Pakistan began the proceedings in a disappointing manner after they lost Fakhar Zaman for 4 in the very first over of the innings but a stand of 122 runs between Babar Azam and Ahmed Shahzad provided them with resistance.

Shahid Afridi is watching the match in the ground. Crowd cheers as they see him on the big screen. #PAKvWXI pic.twitter.com/oXNTmPMAaq — #IND vs SL (@HRS_Cricket) 12 September 2017

Shehzad was undone by Ben Cutting for 39 but Azam continued with his charge to notch up a score of 86 runs off just 52 deliveries. Imran Tahir eventually got the wicket to give World XI team their third breakthrough. Pakistan was barred from hosting international matches after an attack on Sri Lankan team that was touring the nation in 2009. They did manage to host Zimbabwe in 2015 for a bilateral series.

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Sohail Khan

World XI: Tim Paine(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Grant Elliott, David Miller, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, Tamim Iqbal, Darren Sammy, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Samuel Badree

