Pakistan vs West Indies (PAK vs WI) first ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Pakistan vs West Indies (PAK vs WI) first ODI Live Streaming: Pakistani cricket team skipper Babar Azam, left, and his West Indies counterpart Nicholas Pooran pose for a photo with the ODI series trophy at the Multan Stadium, in Multan, Pakistan. (AP)

Pakistan vs West Indies (PAK vs WI) first ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan will host West Indies in the three-match limited-overs international series starting Wednesday.

The temperature is expected to top 45 degrees Celsius (113 F) this week in Multan, and organizers have pushed back the starting time for games to 4 pm local time to offer some respite.

Pakistan vs West Indies Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood.

"𝘈𝘢𝘮, 𝘴𝘰𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘸𝘢 𝘢𝘶𝘳 𝘨𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘪" 🎥 Watch our players describe the first thing that comes to mind when they hear 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗻 🤩#KhelAbhiBaqiHai | #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/n7ZZVGzS1h — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 8, 2022

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI details

Trophy revealed at the Multan Cricket Stadium 🏆✅ Both captains are looking forward to Osaka Batteries Presents Spotify Pakistan vs West Indies ODI Series 2022 🙌 More details: https://t.co/1KPaNSAO2Y#KhelAbhiBaqiHai | #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/r7qVXElDsF — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 7, 2022

When will the first Pakistan vs West Indies ODI be played?

The first ODI match between Netherlands and West Indies will take place on June 8, Wednesday.

Where will the 1st ODI match between Pakistan vs West Indies be played?

The first ODI match between Pakistan vs West Indies will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

Excitement all around! 🤩 🔊🔛 Watch our stars share their feelings on the historic return of international cricket to Multan 👏#KhelAbhiBaqiHai | #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/9CnEIZI3F3 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 7, 2022

What time will the first ODI match Pakistan vs West Indies begin?

The match between Pakistan vs West Indies will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs West Indies first ODI match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the series. The matches will be available on Sony Ten channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs West Indies match?

The Netherlands vs West Indies second ODI match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.