scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Must Read

Pakistan vs West Indies (PAK vs WI) first ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Pakistan vs West Indies (PAK vs WI) first ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan will host the West Indies in the three-match limited-overs international series starting Wednesday.

By: Sports Desk |
June 8, 2022 1:43:02 pm
Pakistan vs West Indies (PAK vs WI) first ODI Live Streaming: Pakistani cricket team skipper Babar Azam, left, and his West Indies counterpart Nicholas Pooran pose for a photo with the ODI series trophy at the Multan Stadium, in Multan, Pakistan. (AP)

Pakistan vs West Indies (PAK vs WI) first ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan will host West Indies in the three-match limited-overs international series starting Wednesday.

The temperature is expected to top 45 degrees Celsius (113 F) this week in Multan, and organizers have pushed back the starting time for games to 4 pm local time to offer some respite.

Pakistan vs West Indies Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood.

Best of Express Premium
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challengesPremium
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challenges
A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelle...Premium
A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelle...
New Tour of Duty for recruitment likely todayPremium
New Tour of Duty for recruitment likely today
Kolkata, centuries before Job Charnock: What newly excavated finds tell usPremium
Kolkata, centuries before Job Charnock: What newly excavated finds tell us
More Premium Stories >>

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI details

When will the first Pakistan vs West Indies ODI be played?

The first ODI match between Netherlands and West Indies will take place on June 8, Wednesday.

Where will the 1st ODI match between Pakistan vs West Indies be played?

The first ODI match between Pakistan vs West Indies will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

What time will the first ODI match Pakistan vs West Indies begin?

The match between Pakistan vs West Indies will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs West Indies first ODI match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the series. The matches will be available on Sony Ten channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs West Indies match?

The Netherlands vs West Indies second ODI match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

ipl gujarat
IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat win IPL title in fairytale debut season
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 08: Latest News