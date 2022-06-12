Pakistan vs West Indies (Pak vs WI) 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch?

Pak vs WI 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: Pakistan will be aiming for a clean sweep against West Indies in the third and final ODI game in Multan on Sunday. In the first ODI, Pakistan defeated West Indies by five wickets, while in the second, they registered a thumping 120-run win.

Where will the 3rd ODI between Pakistan vs West Indies be held?

The third ODI between Pakistan vs West Indies will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium Stadium in Multan.

What time will Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI start?

The third ODI between Pakistan vs West Indies will start at 4:30 pm IST on Sunday, June 12.

Last match's hero @mnawaz94 and the dependable @ImamUlHaq12 in conversation 🤩🎙️ The two discuss Nawaz's favourite dismissal, Imam's splendid run, best hangout place in Multan and more! 👏#PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai pic.twitter.com/fb7TJLGnwg — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 11, 2022

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI?

The third ODI between Pakistan vs West Indies will be broadcast on Sony Six channels – Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI?

The live streaming of the third ODI between Pakistan vs West Indies will be available on SonyLIV.

Thank you to all the Multan spectators for coming out in numbers 🙏 See you tomorrow with the same energy for the final day of the series 🏟️👏#PAKvWI #KhelAbhiBaqiHai pic.twitter.com/RBtFFRWsUn — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 11, 2022

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh