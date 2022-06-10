Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score, Updates: PAK go one down, Fakhar Zaman falls

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against the West Indies in the second one-day international on Friday. Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr. replaced paceman out-of-form Hasan Ali, who has been struggling in white-ball cricket since 2019, taking just 14 wickets in 18 ODIs. Follow live score and updates of Pakistan vs West Indies below.
Live Blog
Fakhar Zaman mistimes a pull shot as West Indies bag their first wicket! Hard length works for Anderson Phillip and he provides the breakthrough for the Windies. Score after 6.2 overs, PAK 25/1
Fakhar Zaman gets a move on and flicks it away through square leg for a boundary and then smacks it through the cover for the second boundary of this over. Poor bowling from Mayers and this is putting the pressure back on Joseph who conceded just 3 runs from his 2 overs. Score after 4 overs, PAK 19-0
FOUR! And with that Fakhar Zaman is off the mark, he finds the gap past the cover region. Kyle Mayers hangs his head in disappointment. Score after 2 overs, PAK: 7/0
Pakistan take on West Indies in the second ODI at the Multan Cricket Stadium.It's a new pitch, but looks as good as the pitch used in the first ODI. Another 300-plus total probably on the cards. Pakistani openers are out in the middle and they are ready to roll. Can they get the hosts off to a good start? Let's find out. Alzarri to bowl the first over of the match with a slip in place. Here we go !