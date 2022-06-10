Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score, Updates: PAK go one down, Fakhar Zaman falls

Pakistan vs West Indies Live: Hello and Welcome

Pakistan take on West Indies in the second ODI at the Multan Cricket Stadium.It's a new pitch, but looks as good as the pitch used in the first ODI. Another 300-plus total probably on the cards. Pakistani openers are out in the middle and they are ready to roll. Can they get the hosts off to a good start? Let's find out. Alzarri to bowl the first over of the match with a slip in place. Here we go !