Pakistan vs USA LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: PAK eye avenge 2024 WC loss vs USA in Colombo; Toss, Playing XI updates

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live: PAK take on USA in Colombo.
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score Updates: After Pakistan’s decision to play the T20 World Cup match against India on February 15, the pressure is slightly off from the shoulders of the players who will take on USA in Colombo on Tuesday. While every match would have been a do or die encounter for Pakistan if they did not play the India match, that pressure is off which might work wonders for the players.
Standing in Pakistan’s way now is USA, a team that had shockingly defeated the Men in Green in the last World Cup, a result that they failed to recover from and were dumped out from the group stage in 2024 despite winning their last 2 matches. A loss against India had also played a part in their elimination.
The USA look to be a more experienced outfit this time around with the Monank Patel-led team giving India a run for their money in their last match. It was only after skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering innings that India managed to post a respectable total of 161/8.
The inspiration to give cricket another shot arrived for Pakistan’s new spin sensation, Usman Tariq, while watching MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. To be precise, it was the scene where Sushant Singh Rajput, who portrayed Dhoni in the film, takes the train from Kharagpur, abandoning a monotonous job — the moment that sparked Usman’s resolve.
The connection is understandable. If being a TTE didn’t allow Dhoni to focus on cricket, for Usman, working in an automobile factory handling logistics and procurement meant much the same. In the coming days, Usman would pack his bags and head to Karachi, and nearly 10 years later would feature in his maiden T20 World Cup — just three months after making his debut for Pakistan.
Pakistan vs USA Live Score: Injury concerns for USA
After impressing against India in their tournament opener at Wankhede, the USA side have endured injury concerns, as three of their players -- Ali Khan, Shubman Ranjane, and Jasdeep Singh -- are already out of the tournament due to injury.
Pakistan vs USA Live Score: Pakistan agreeing to play India saves ICC $174 million
The Pakistan government going back on its decision of instructing its team to boycott the game against India on February 15 in Colombo prevented a $174 million revenue loss for the International Cricket Council (ICC), sources said. “The cumulative loss would have been around $174 million dollars, including those related to broadcasters, gate money and other sponsorships,” a source stated. (READ MORE)
Pakistan vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup: Group A matches so far
Match 1 – 7 February 2026 Netherlandsv Pakistan Result: Pakistan won by 3 wickets Venue: SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo
Match 3 – 7 February 2026 Indiav United States Result: India won by 29 runs Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match 10 – 10 February 2026 Namibiav Netherlands Result: Netherlands won by 7 wickets Venue:Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Pakistan vs USA Live Score: Check out the points table of Group A
Pakistan will face yet another must-win scenario when they take on the United States of America at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Cricket Ground in their second Group A match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup today.
Pakistan vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn, to play India on February 15 as ICC plays hardball
The dark clouds over the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup game on February 15 have finally cleared. Late Monday, the Pakistan government instructed its team to take the field for the marquee game in Colombo following days of hectic negotiations between cricket officials from Pakistan and Bangladesh, and the International Cricket Council (ICC). (READ HERE)
Pakistan vs USA Live Score: Check out the two squads
United States of America Squad: Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Nosthush Kenjige, Shayan Jahangir, Ehsan Adil
Pakistan vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup: Head to head
Pakistan and USA have played each other only once in the shortest format. That came in the famous or rather infamous if you are looking from the Pakistan point of view, where the United States shocked Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Pakistan vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup: Predicted XIs
PAK: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed
USA: Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil/Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar
Pakistan will take on USA once again in a group stage encounter with the loss in 2024 no doubt playing on their minds. The Men in Green did not look very convincing chasing 147 and were almost on the verge of implosion before a Max O Dowd missed catch and a Faheem Ashraf late blitz helped them get over the line. USA, meanwhile, gave India a run for their money in their last match. But ultimately fell short. Who walks away with the win tonight? Stay tuned. We have a cracking match-up for you.
T20 World Cup: Faheem Ashraf’s value and the dropped catch that could have potentially sent Pakistan home already
In the seconds that the ball ballooned high up in the skies and as Max O’Dowd ran in from long-on, Faheem Ashraf did perhaps what the whole of Pakistan was up to. “I just looked up and prayed to God as hard as I could. Not just from my mouth, my whole body was praying for it to be dropped,” Ashraf would reveal later. Paul van Meekeren, whose double-wicket maiden in the 13th over triggered a sensational batting collapse, had no doubt in his mind that had the catch been taken, the Netherlands would “have potentially sent Pakistan home today”. He won’t end there. “Pakistan didn’t win the game today; we lost the game against ourselves,” van Meekeren would go on to add.