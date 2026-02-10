Pakistan vs USA LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: PAK eye avenge 2024 WC loss vs USA in Colombo; Toss, Playing XI updates

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score Updates: After Pakistan’s decision to play the T20 World Cup match against India on February 15, the pressure is slightly off from the shoulders of the players who will take on USA in Colombo on Tuesday. While every match would have been a do or die encounter for Pakistan if they did not play the India match, that pressure is off which might work wonders for the players.

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard

Standing in Pakistan’s way now is USA, a team that had shockingly defeated the Men in Green in the last World Cup, a result that they failed to recover from and were dumped out from the group stage in 2024 despite winning their last 2 matches. A loss against India had also played a part in their elimination.

The USA look to be a more experienced outfit this time around with the Monank Patel-led team giving India a run for their money in their last match. It was only after skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering innings that India managed to post a respectable total of 161/8.

Live Updates Feb 10, 2026 05:44 PM IST Pakistan vs USA Live Score: Who is Pakistan's trump card Usman Tariq? Inspired by Dhoni, tempered by struggle: The rise of Pakistan’s sling-arm surprise, Usman Tariq The inspiration to give cricket another shot arrived for Pakistan’s new spin sensation, Usman Tariq, while watching MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. To be precise, it was the scene where Sushant Singh Rajput, who portrayed Dhoni in the film, takes the train from Kharagpur, abandoning a monotonous job — the moment that sparked Usman’s resolve. The connection is understandable. If being a TTE didn’t allow Dhoni to focus on cricket, for Usman, working in an automobile factory handling logistics and procurement meant much the same. In the coming days, Usman would pack his bags and head to Karachi, and nearly 10 years later would feature in his maiden T20 World Cup — just three months after making his debut for Pakistan. READ FULL STORY FROM VENKATA KRISHNA B Feb 10, 2026 05:32 PM IST Pakistan vs USA Live Score: Injury concerns for USA After impressing against India in their tournament opener at Wankhede, the USA side have endured injury concerns, as three of their players -- Ali Khan, Shubman Ranjane, and Jasdeep Singh -- are already out of the tournament due to injury. Feb 10, 2026 05:14 PM IST Pakistan vs USA Live Score: Pakistan agreeing to play India saves ICC $174 million The Pakistan government going back on its decision of instructing its team to boycott the game against India on February 15 in Colombo prevented a $174 million revenue loss for the International Cricket Council (ICC), sources said. “The cumulative loss would have been around $174 million dollars, including those related to broadcasters, gate money and other sponsorships,” a source stated. (READ MORE) Feb 10, 2026 05:07 PM IST Pakistan vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup: Group A matches so far Match 1 – 7 February 2026

Netherlands v Pakistan

Result: Pakistan won by 3 wickets

Venue: SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo Match 3 – 7 February 2026

India v United States

Result: India won by 29 runs

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Match 10 – 10 February 2026

Namibia v Netherlands

Result: Netherlands won by 7 wickets

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Feb 10, 2026 05:06 PM IST Pakistan vs USA Live Score: Check out the points table of Group A Pakistan will face yet another must-win scenario when they take on the United States of America at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Cricket Ground in their second Group A match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup today. Feb 10, 2026 05:00 PM IST Pakistan vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn, to play India on February 15 as ICC plays hardball The dark clouds over the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup game on February 15 have finally cleared. Late Monday, the Pakistan government instructed its team to take the field for the marquee game in Colombo following days of hectic negotiations between cricket officials from Pakistan and Bangladesh, and the International Cricket Council (ICC). (READ HERE) Feb 10, 2026 04:50 PM IST Pakistan vs USA Live Score: Check out the two squads Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq United States of America Squad: Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Nosthush Kenjige, Shayan Jahangir, Ehsan Adil Feb 10, 2026 04:42 PM IST Pakistan vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup: Head to head Pakistan and USA have played each other only once in the shortest format. That came in the famous or rather infamous if you are looking from the Pakistan point of view, where the United States shocked Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Feb 10, 2026 04:34 PM IST Pakistan vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup: Predicted XIs PAK: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed USA: Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil/Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar Feb 10, 2026 04:32 PM IST Pakistan vs USA Live Score: Hello and welcome Pakistan will take on USA once again in a group stage encounter with the loss in 2024 no doubt playing on their minds. The Men in Green did not look very convincing chasing 147 and were almost on the verge of implosion before a Max O Dowd missed catch and a Faheem Ashraf late blitz helped them get over the line. USA, meanwhile, gave India a run for their money in their last match. But ultimately fell short. Who walks away with the win tonight? Stay tuned. We have a cracking match-up for you.