Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha’s PAK will take on Dasun Shanaka’s SL in Pallekele

Pakistan (PAK) vs Sri Lanka (SL) T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Live Score Updates: Salman Agha’s Pakistan will take on Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in a must-win game at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Sunday. While Sri Lanka is already out of the tournament, Pakistan still have a chance to qualify

The Men in Green to qualify for the next stage of the tournament need to win by 63 runs or chase down the target within 12.4 overs. It is going to be an uphill task given the form of batters to get a score in 12.4 overs, hence Pakistan might be relying on scoring runs first and their bowlers doing the work later in the second innings.

Story continues below this ad Their current run-rate is -0.461, and they need to get over New Zealand, who have the same points but the run-rate of +1.390. The loss of New Zealand to England yesterday has given Pakistan an opportunity. As per Sri Lanka, after a promising group stage performance, they have faltered to decieve in the Super 8s and are winless. Follow all updates Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka Live Updates Feb 28, 2026 03:40 PM IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka. It is a must-win contest for Pakistan, not only a win, but they have certain parameters with which they have to get over the line in this game. We will discuss all those and tell if they have done it or around 10:00 in the evening. Do stay with us for all the live updates. ‘Shameful’: Salman Mirza slams Pakistan fans for targeting captain Salman Agha’s family ahead of do-or-die clash File image of Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Ali Agha. (Photo: AP) The Pakistan cricket team is currently engulfed in turmoil as pacer Salman Mirza condemned fans for the online abuse directed at captain Salman Ali Agha’s family following a string of poor performances. Agha is under intense scrutiny from fans and analysts alike for his underwhelming form—totaling just 60 runs in six matches—and his controversial tactical decision to promote himself to the No. 3 batting position over Babar Azam. Heading into their final Super 8 fixture against Sri Lanka tomorrow, Pakistan faces a high-stakes "must-win" scenario where they require a massive margin of victory to bolster their Net Run Rate and secure a spot in the semi-finals. (Read more)

