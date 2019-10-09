Sri Lanka sweeps Pakistan 3-0 in T20I series after 13-run win

A second-string Sri Lanka team whitewashed top-ranked Pakistan 3-0 by registering 13-run victory in the third and final Twenty20 on Wednesday.

Advertising

Needing 54 runs off the last five overs with eight wickets in hand, Pakistan was restricted to 134-6 with leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claiming three wickets in two overs and also grabbing a catch at long-on boundary to dismiss dangerman Imad Wasim.

Earlier, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, Sri Lanka scored 147-7 despite resting five players who featured in the two earlier victories.

Debutant Oshanda Fernando held the innings together with a gritty unbeaten 78 off 48 balls as Mohammad Amir grabbed 3-27. Fernando dominated a 76-run stand with captain Dasun Shanaka, whose contribution was only 12 but the partnership pulled Sri Lanka out of trouble from 4-58.

Advertising

In the absence of rested frontline seamers Isuru Udana and Nuwan Pradeep, Sri Lanka bowled with disciplined line and length despite Haris Sohail (52) scoring a fighting half-century and Babar Azam making 27 before Hasaranga turned the tables in his team’s favor.

Sri Lanka lost the preceding one-day series 2-0 but completed an upset in the Twenty20s by clean sweeping a three-match series for the first time.