Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Online: Young SL look to complete rout of PAK

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Pak vs SL) 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Top-ranked Pakistan are facing a rare 3-0 whitewash in a Twenty20 bilateral series when they take on an inexperienced Sri Lanka side in the third and final match today at Lahore.

Sri Lanka’s key players opted out of the series due to security concerns, but the visitors haven’t missed them as they registered two emphatic victories in Lahore, with Pakistan choosing to experiment rather than fielding tried-and-tested players. Recalled Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad failed in both matches, with Akmal getting golden ducks and Shehzad scores of 4 and 13 before he was clean bowled both times.