Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Match Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Pak vs SL 3rd T20I?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Pak vs SL) 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Top-ranked Pakistan are facing a rare 3-0 whitewash in a Twenty20 bilateral series when they take on an inexperienced Sri Lanka side in the third and final match today at Lahore. Sri Lanka’s key players opted out of the series due to security concerns, but the visitors haven’t missed them as they registered two emphatic victories in Lahore, with Pakistan choosing to experiment rather than fielding tried-and-tested players. Recalled Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad failed in both matches, with Akmal getting golden ducks and Shehzad scores of 4 and 13 before he was clean bowled both times.

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

Advertising

The 3rd T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

What time does Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I begin?

The 3rd T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will start at 7:00 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 pm.

Advertising

Where is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I being played?

The 3rd T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Which channel will broadcast Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

The 3rd T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How can I live stream Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

The live streaming of the 3rd T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be available on Sony LIV. You can also follow the live updates of the match on indianexpress.com.