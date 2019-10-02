Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs SL

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Pak vs SL) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI in Karachi on Wednesday. Pakistan marked the return of ODI cricket in Karachi after 10 years with a 67-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second ODI. Babar Azam formed the backbone of Pakistan’s strong total of 305/7 as he smashed 115 off 105 balls. Babar also became the fastest Pakistani batsman to complete 1,000 ODI runs in a calendar year in 19 matches. In the absence of some key players who pulled out of the tour due to security concerns, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 238 in 46.5 overs. Here are all the details ahead of the third ODI:

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be played on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. It starts at 3.30pm IST.

Where is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be played in Karachi.

Which channel is broadcasting Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be aired exclusively on the Sony TEN network.

Where will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI be available online?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be available to be streamed online on Sony Ten’s digital property in SonyLiv. It can be watched online on the desktop or through its apps. You can also follow live updates on indianexpress.com