Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Hosts aim at series win

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score, Pak vs SL Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan aim to take the series against Sri Lanka as the two sides clash in third ODI on Wednesday.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka clash in the final ODI in Karachi.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Pak vs SL) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan aim to take the series against Sri Lanka as the two sides clash in the third and final ODI in Karachi on Wednesday. The men in green won the second ODI by 67 runs as cricket action returned to Karachi after 10 years on Monday. The hosts lead the series 1-0 after the first ODI got washed out.

Pakistan rode on a magnificent hundred from Babar Azam and a five-wicket haul from Usman Shinwari to round off an all-rounder performance against a depleted Sri Lankan side, who are missing most of their key players in this series due to security concerns.

Live Blog

Visitors' chance for comeback

Hello and welcome to Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live blog. After a batting collapse in the previous ODI, Lahiru Thirimanne-led side will be looking for a comeback in the ODI series by levelling it. 

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper/captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abid Ali.

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicketkeeper), Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Perera, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Kumar.

