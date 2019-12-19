Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 1, Highlights: SL at 64/3 as PAK pick up form

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 1, Highlights: After the conclusion of a rain-hit contest in Rawalpindi, the Test action between Pakistan and Sri Lanka now shifts to Karachi. With everything at stake, a win here for any of the sides would help them clinch the two-match series.
In the first encounter, batsmen from both the teams showed positive intent, with Dhananjaya de Silva, Abid Ali, and Babar Azam registering their individual centuries. Usman Shinwari, who made his Test debut in the previous contest, will not be part of the proceedings in Karachi due to typhoid.
Highlights
Lasith Embuldeniya (3*) and Angelo Mathews (8*) keep the visitors' boat afloat after a brilliant showing by the Pakistan bowlers in the later stages of the third session. The last session of the day has seen 84 runs from 26.3 overs with a massive 9 wickets. Mohammad Abbas has scalped two wickets, while Shaheen Afridi has taken one. SL will continue from 64/3 on the second day.
With Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews on the crease, the third-wicket partnership is already on 11 from 10 balls, thanks to a boundary by the latter. Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas continue their onslaught with the ball trying to find the third wicket while they are in song. SL: 50/2
It had been far too slow of late for Sri Lanka, and Dimuth Karunaratne paid the price of the increasing confidence of the Pakistan bowling. Mohammad Abbas clean bowls him and makes the batsman depart for 25. Angelo Mathews is on. SL: 39/2
After a rousing start by Sri lanka, Shaheen Afridi finds a breakthrough by dismissing Oshada Fernando for just 4. He was duped by the bowler and his edge was caught by Mohammad Rizwan. Kusal Mendis is on to partner Dimuth Karunratne (18*) now. SL: 28/1
Oshada Fernando and Dimuth Karunaratne open the innings for Sri Lanka, as Shaheen Afridi resumes the proceedings with the ball for Pakistan. Four leg-byes and that's it. Great start for Sri Lanka nonetheless, as their captain will hope to rattle the bowlers with a big innings. SL: 7/0
Sri Lanka have delivered a superior bowling performance today, with Lasith Embuldeniya and Lahiru Kumara scalping four wickets each. The last two to go was the resilient Asad Shafiq and Shaheen Afridi, who were dismissed by the pacer and spinner respectively. Pakistan need to be at their best with the ball to restrict Sri Lanka now. PAK bundled for 191.
And another one bites the dust! Lasith Embuldeniya strikes again to claim his third wicket of the day as he dismisses Mohammad Abbas. Edged and it was taken by Dhananjaya de Silva. Pakistan are in a dire situation now. Shaheen Afridi joins Asad Shafiq (57*) on the crease now. PAK: 179/8
Right into the third session, Sri Lanka get another breakthrough and continue with their fine form. Lahiru Kumara bowls out Mohammad Rizwan, and on the next ball itself he traps Yasir Shah. PAK: 172/7
Right after Pakistan are dealt another heavy blow, with Lasith Embuldeniya trapping Haris Sohail right between the wickets, the play is adjourned after the end of the second session. Sohail walked off for 9 after Sri Lanka chose to take a review on the LBW decision. Mohammad Rizwan (4*) came on, hit a four and the umpire decided to stop play. Meanwhile, Asad Shafiq (49*) still awaits his half-century. PAK: 171/5
Asad Shafiq (32*) and Haris Sohail (7*) are looking to restart Pakistan's building up process again. Lasith Embuldeniya is smacked left and right by both of them as the former hits a four and the latter hits a huge six over long-on. 12 runs from the over. PAK: 144/4
Lasith Embuldeniya has got the big wicket of Babar Azam. A tossed up delivery and Babar walks out of his crease but the ball turns away from him after pitching. Sharp work by Niroshan Dickwella, as he collects the ball and rattles the stumps, leaving the batsman with zero chance of making it back to the crease. He departs after scoring 60. PAK: 127/4
Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq stitch a crucial 62-run stand for the fourth wicket as hosts Pakistan try to maintain their grip in the contest. Babar is playing on 60, while his partner Shafiq is batting on 23. PAK: 127/3
Babar Azam drives a pitched up delivery by Dilruwan Perera for a boundary towards the extra cover region to bring up his 13th Test half-century. The bowler offered enough room to Babar to free his arms and the stylish Pakistani batsman made the most out of it. PAK: 105/3
After slamming Lahiru Kumara for a boundary in the previous delivery, Babar Azam pushes the ball down to deep square-leg for a double, which helps Pakistan reach the 100-run-mark. He is leading the batting from the front and is inching towards yet another half-century. PAK: 100/3
The players are back in the pitch and Babar Azam will face the first delivery in the second session. Lahiru Kumara will resume the proceedings for the visitors.
The first session comes to an end and Sri Lanka would be the happier side going into the interval. The visitors after losing the toss, picked three wickets, while Pakistan could only manage add 72 on the board. Babar Azam along with Asad Shafiq will resume the action after Lunch. PAK: 72/3
Lahiru Kumara inflicts the third blow on the hosts as he removes Abid Ali from the middle on 38. Another good length delivery, coming straight at the batsman, who probably was beaten by the pace. A huge appeal by the Lankans as the ball hits his knee roll and the umpire raises his finger. Abid, however, is not happy and after discussing with his partner Babar goes for the referral. TV replay confirms, that it was clean delivery and the impact was on the line, with the ball knocking the top of middle stumps. Pakistan lose both Abid Ali and a review. PAK: 65/3
Lasith Embuldeniya pitches on the leg stump and Abid Ali waits for the ball to arrive before sweeping it towards the fine-leg region for a boundary. With this four, the hosts also edge past the 50-run-mark. Ali is currently playing on 36, while his partner Babar is batting on 10. PAK: 52/2
A huge appeal for LBW by the Sri Lankans and the umpire after having a close look raises his fingers. However, Babar Azam is not happy with the decision as he signals for DRS straight away. TV replay shows that it is a clean delivery, however, the snicko shows a spike as the ball passes the bat. Good review by Babar as he continues batting. PAK: 34/2
Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali fails to resist Fernando's pace as the bowler strikes the second time in the same over. This time the ball was angling towards the right-handed batsman and it goes right through the gap between the pad and the bat, knocking the off stump on its way. Ali departs on duck as Pakistan lose their second man. PAK: 10/2
A cracker of a delivery by Vishwa Fernando and it is enough to send Pakistani opener Shan Masood back to the pavilion on 5. It was a good length delivery, which went straight after pitching, and Masood despite trying to punch the ball straight to the ground, fails to make any contact. The batsman is beaten and the ball kisses the off stumps on its way. Pakistan lose their first wicket. PAK: 10/1
Abid Ali and Shan Masood walk out in the middle to start the Pakistani innings. Vishwa Fernando will bowl the first over for the visitors. He starts with an uppish delivery with a hint of late swing and Masood plays the ball down towards mid-on.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
Pakistan have won the toss and have elected to bat first.
Sri Lanka are currently placed in the third position in the ICC World Test Championship table with 80 points. Meanwhile, Pakistan are yet to register their first win in the competition and are currently languishing at the sixth position with 20 points. ICC World Test Championship Points Table Standings
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which is being played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The proceedings of the first contest were hit by heavy downpour, but rains are predicted to have minimal effect in the second Test. Usman Shinwari, who made his Test debut in the previous contest, will not be part of the proceedings in Karachi due to typhoid. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!