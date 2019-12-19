Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 1, Highlights: SL at 64/3 as PAK pick up form

PAK vs SL 2nd Test: Babar Azam scored an unbeaten 102 in the first Test. (Source; Twitter/TheRealPCB) PAK vs SL 2nd Test: Babar Azam scored an unbeaten 102 in the first Test. (Source; Twitter/TheRealPCB)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 1, Highlights: After the conclusion of a rain-hit contest in Rawalpindi, the Test action between Pakistan and Sri Lanka now shifts to Karachi. With everything at stake, a win here for any of the sides would help them clinch the two-match series.

In the first encounter, batsmen from both the teams showed positive intent, with Dhananjaya de Silva, Abid Ali, and Babar Azam registering their individual centuries. Usman Shinwari, who made his Test debut in the previous contest, will not be part of the proceedings in Karachi due to typhoid.