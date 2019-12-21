Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch PAK v SL Test live?

PAK vs SL 2nd Test begins on Thursday PAK vs SL 2nd Test begins on Thursday

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan openers responded aggressively to cut down Sri Lanka’s lead to 23 runs on day two of the second test on Friday. Abid Ali (32) and Shan Masood (21) scored at a brisk pace and guided Pakistan to 57-0 in 14 overs of their second innings before stumps were drawn for the day due to bad light.

Dinesh Chandimal’s resolute 74 and Dilruwan Perera’s equally splendid 48 had earlier helped Sri Lanka score 271 and get 80-run first-innings lead.

When is the 2nd Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 3 will start from 10:15 AM IST on Saturday, December 21.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test takes places at National Stadium, Karachi.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test can be watched on Sony Pictures Networks.

Sony Liv will provide the live streaming for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test.

All live updates and live score of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test will be available on www.indianexpress.com

The 2nd Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan.

Squads:

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari, Haris Sohail, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Abid Ali

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kasun Rajitha, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan

