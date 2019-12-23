Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 4 highlights: Oshada Fernando ton silver lining on a dark day for SL

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 4, Highlights: Sri Lanka need 264 runs with 3 wickets in hand at the end of Day 4. (Source: PCB) Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 4, Highlights: Sri Lanka need 264 runs with 3 wickets in hand at the end of Day 4. (Source: PCB)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 2nd Test Highlights: Pakistan pushed Sri Lanka to the brink of defeat on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi on Sunday. At stumps on Day 4, Sri Lanka are 264 runs away from a win with just 3 wickets in hand. Oshada Fernando (102*) is the lone batsman left for the visiting team.

Earlier on Day 3, Pakistan openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood helped their side come back into the game with a 278-run opening partnership, which helped Pakistan end the third day on 395/2 with a 315-run lead. While Abid Ali scored an impressive 174, his second ton in his second Test match, Shan Masood brought up 1000 Test career runs with his 135-run knock.