Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 4 highlights: Oshada Fernando ton silver lining on a dark day for SL

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 2nd Test Highlights: Pakistan pushed Sri Lanka to the brink of defeat on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi on Sunday. At stumps on Day 4, Sri Lanka are 264 runs away from a win with just 3 wickets in hand. Oshada Fernando (102*) is the lone batsman left for the visiting team.
Earlier on Day 3, Pakistan openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood helped their side come back into the game with a 278-run opening partnership, which helped Pakistan end the third day on 395/2 with a 315-run lead. While Abid Ali scored an impressive 174, his second ton in his second Test match, Shan Masood brought up 1000 Test career runs with his 135-run knock.
Highlights
Niroshan Dickwella falls late in the day but Oshada Fernando carries on till the end of the day. He walks back on 102*, a silver lining on a bad day for Sri Lanka. At the end of Day 4, SL are 212/7, still trailing by 264 runs. Can they produce a miracle on Day 5 tomorrow?
Oshada Fernando and Niroshan Dickwella have strengthened Sri Lanka's resistance in the last session of the day. The deficit is below 300 now as the day's action comes to a close. Can the pair hold on and make a game out of Day 5 tomorrow?
Despite looking extremely plumb, the umpire Joel Wilson chose not to give a LBW appeal against Dinesh Chandimal. But after a review, Naseem Shah gets his wicket and Pakistan is simply cruising here. The batsman departs for 2. Sri Lanka are crumbling under pressure, with Oshada Fernando's half-century the only shining light. SL are 96/4.
Time for some tea! Although Angelo Mathews put up a valiant knock of 19 and tried to form a sturdy third-wicket partnership, he was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi after he was caught by Mohammad Rizwan. Since then, Sri Lanka have done their best to keep themselves afloat through Oshada Fernando (47*) and Dinesh Chandimal (2*). SL are 86/3.
Things have gone bad to worse for Sri Lanka now, as Naseem Shah dismisses Kusal Mendis for a duck, as Babar Azam makes a safe catch in the third slip. Angelo Mathews is on to save the innings but the way things are going, can Sri Lanka withstand the inspired Pakistani bowling attack? SL are 40/2.
Pakistan know how to bite early, and they have removed the danger man Dimuth Karunaratne for just 16. Mohammad Abbas continues his fine form with the ball and picks his fifth wicket of the Test as he forces the Sri Lanka captain to get caught by Mohammad Rizwan. Kusal Mendis is on. SL are 39/1.
Sri Lanka have had a pretty good start themselves, fending off the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas quite composedly. Oshada Fernando seems to be in fine form as he has already hit three boundaries and is on 20*, while his captain is on 9*. SL are 29/0.
The second session is back underway after Pakistan declared their innings on 555/3. Sri Lanka have started their second innings with Dimuth Karunratne and Oshada Fernando. As it stands, they need 476 to win from 153 overs in the remaining five sessions. SL are 2/0.
And with the end of that over, the first session comes to an end after a massive 160 runs. While Babar Azam is on 16*, Mohammad Rizwan is on 21*. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are down in the dumps as the hosts have a lead of 475 runs. PAK are 555/3.
Babar Azam, with a single off Lahiru Kumara, becomes the fourth Pakistani batsman to score a century in the ongoing innings. What a showing it has been from him, and Pakistan. Eight boundaries, one six and 131 balls. His fourth ton in Test cricket and the run-making spree continues. PAK are 550/3.
And this is breakthrough for Sri Lanka! Some fine spin bowling from Lasith Embuldeniya tricks Azhar Ali to come out from his crease, and is stumped by Niroshan Dickwella. The batsman walks for 118. In the previous over, Dilruwan Perera had his head in his hands, as Babar Azam (69*) absolutely hammered him with a six and a four. PAK are 503/3.
In just 142 balls, Azhar Ali has hit his 16th Test century, becoming the third batsmen this innings to score a ton. After smacking Vishwa Fernando for three consecutive boundaries in the previous over, with a two against Lasith Embuldeniya, he brought up his hundred. The captain hit 11 boundaries along the way. PAK are 467/2.
With a four and a two, Babar Azam (50*) brings up his 12th Test half-century in style after a brilliant hundred in Rawalpindi. On Lasith Embuldeniya's 43rd over, the Pakistani batsman continued to show great form and built on the pressure on the visitors. Azhar Ali's on 86*. PAK are 452/2.
Pakistan have started the day in full stride, already hitting four boundaries and riding on their high punishing the Sri Lanka bowlers. While Azhar Ali is on 73*, Babar Azam is on 40*. Can we expect two more centuries? PAK are 429/2.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Pakistan's second Test against Sri Lanka, where on the fourth day the hosts have assumed the dominant position with a 315-run lead. With Azhar Ali and Babar Azam on strike, and eight wickets in hand and two more days in the bag, can Pakistan set a target of more than 500 for Sri Lanka? Stay tuned to find out!