Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3, Highlights: Abid Ali, Shan Masood power PAK to 385/2

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3, Highlights: Pakistan openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood helped their side come back into the game with a 278-run opening partnership, which helped Pakistan end the third day on 395/2 with a 315-run lead over Sri Lanka in Karachi on Saturday.
At Day 2, Stumps, Pakistan were trailing by 23 runs. From there, the openers powered Pakistan to a position of control where Azhar Ali and Babar Azam are now suited to take their lead over the 500-mark. The captain’s on 57*, while the latter is on 22* at stumps.
Earlier on Day 2, Pakistan fast bowlers tried to keep Sri Lanka’s lead to a minimum. Shaheen Afridi picked up a five-wicket haul and Mohammad Abbas took four wickets. The resilience of Dinesh Chandimal (74) and Dilruwan Perera (48) helped Sri Lanka recover after the top order collapse and get to a score of 271 in first innings.
Highlights
With just five runs from the last five over, the hosts slowed the game down and kept themselves in control of the game. Sri Lanka were forced to end the day with a frustrated look on their faces, as they managed to just scalp two wickets of the openers through Lahiru Kumara. But the lead has grown to a massive 315 runs, and with another two days left, they might be looking at a target of more than 500. Azhar Ali (57*) and Babar Azam (22*) helped PAK finish the day on 395/2.
With the half-century of the captain, Azhar Ali (52*), Pakistan have maintained their momentum even after the dismissal of Abid Ali, who was trapped by Lahiru Kumara. Babar Azam on the other side has come on and started brilliantly scoring 17 runs from 24 balls. The lead has grown to 305 runs. PAK are 385/2.
Pakistan are looking almost unstoppable here, with the duo of Abid Ali (157*) and Azhar Ali (29*) nearing the 50-run partnership now. Dimuth Karunaratne needs to come up with something soon as Sri Lanka are slowly finding themselves in a dangerous territory as the lead has grown to 248 runs already. PAK are 328/1.
Pakistan have continued their inspired showing with the bat into the third session too, as Azhar Ali, the captain smacks Lasith Embuldeniya for a four in the opening over itself. After three overs into the final session of the day, the hosts are leading by 214 runs. PAK are 294/1.
Azhar Ali gets off the mark with a boundary. Sri Lankan bowlers face an uphill task in the third session. They have got just one wicket in the day. Abid Ali is still batting on 137. PAK - 282/1, lead by 202 runs
Finally, a wicket for Sri Lanka. Shan Masood departs after a match-saving 135. Masood's inning ends as he mistimes a pull shot off Lahiru Kumara's bowling. The opening partnership is broken after 278 runs. With nine wickets in hand and a lead of 198 runs, Pakistan are in control of the game. PAK - 278/1
Shan Masood gets to his second Test century. This is turning out to be a nightmarish partnership for Pakistan. Sri Lanka have used five bowlers so far and haven't had any luck. PAK - 213/0, lead by 133 runs
Abid Ali, the new saviour for Pakistan. Ali scores his second century on the trot. What a debut series he is having. Much appreciation from the dressing room for Ali. Have Pakistan found a much-needed permanent opener? Meanwhile, the lead crosses 100 runs. PAK - 186/0, lead by 106 runs
Abid Ali is nearing his second century on the trot. Ali is batting on 93 whereas Shan Masood is on 78. The lead is now 95 runs. This fightback makes you wonder where was this intent in the first innings as the whole Pakistan team were bundled out for 191. PAK - 175/0
Shan Masood hits his half-century as well. Sri Lankan bowlers are getting frustrated as they have not had any luck in the first session. The pressure on Sri Lanka will keep on increasing as Pakistan keep on extending the lead. PAK - 157/0 after 37 overs, lead by 77 runs
Abid Ali has brought up his half-century. The opening partnership has put Pakistan in front. After multiple failures and fans asking for Fawad Alam's inclusion in the team, Shan Masood is making an impact as well. Sri Lankan bowlers toiling hard for a breakthrough here. Pakistan have taken a lead. Meanwhile, Masood completes 1,000 Test runs. PAK - 112/0 after 28 overs, lead by 32 runs
Hello and welcome to Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 3 live blog. It's all about wickets for Sri Lanka as the pitch will deteriorate as the match progresses. On the other hand, Pakistan will expect top-order batsmen to take up the mantle to get the side in a commanding position. Pakistan need 23 more runs to get rid of the trail.