Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3, Highlights: Abid Ali, Shan Masood power PAK to 385/2

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3, Highlights: Pakistan openers got them to a good position. (Source: AP) Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3, Highlights: Pakistan openers got them to a good position. (Source: AP)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3, Highlights: Pakistan openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood helped their side come back into the game with a 278-run opening partnership, which helped Pakistan end the third day on 395/2 with a 315-run lead over Sri Lanka in Karachi on Saturday.

At Day 2, Stumps, Pakistan were trailing by 23 runs. From there, the openers powered Pakistan to a position of control where Azhar Ali and Babar Azam are now suited to take their lead over the 500-mark. The captain’s on 57*, while the latter is on 22* at stumps.

Earlier on Day 2, Pakistan fast bowlers tried to keep Sri Lanka’s lead to a minimum. Shaheen Afridi picked up a five-wicket haul and Mohammad Abbas took four wickets. The resilience of Dinesh Chandimal (74) and Dilruwan Perera (48) helped Sri Lanka recover after the top order collapse and get to a score of 271 in first innings.