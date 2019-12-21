Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Pakistan reach 57/0 at stumps, trail by 23 runs

ALL OUT!

Dilruwan Perera misses out on a half-century by two runs as he is trapped LBW on 48 by Shaheen Afridi. It was a good length delivery, with some late swing and the ball hits his pads. The Pakistani fielders appeal in unison and the umpire also thinks it was hitting the stumps. However, the batsman signals for the DRS but it cannot help his case either as TV replay confirms that the ball was hitting the top of leg stump.

Meanwhile, the bowler has now cleaned up Lahiru Kumara in the same over as Sri Lanka's first innings finally come to an end. It was a great effort by the visitors as they pile 271 in response to Pakistan's 191 and have gained a healthy lead of 80 runs, which could prove crucial as the match progresses.