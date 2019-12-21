Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Pakistan reach 57/0 at stumps, trail by 23 runs
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 2nd Test Day 2 highlights: After bundling Sri Lanka on 271, the Pakistani opening pair of Shan Masood and Abid Ali added 57 runs for the opening wicket.
Updated: December 21, 2019 9:02:54 am
Pakistan bundled out Sri Lanka on 271. (AP Photo)
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: After bundling Sri Lanka on 271, the Pakistani opening pair of Shan Masood and Abid Ali added 57 runs for the opening wicket. Masood is playing on 21, while his partner Ali is playing on 32 and the duo will kickstart the proceedings on the third day with the hosts still trailing by 23 runs.
Earlier in the day, smart bowling by Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas helped the hosts restrict Sri Lanka on 271. While Afridi completed a fifer, Abbas scalped four wickets. For the visitors, Dinesh Chandimal played a healthy knock of 74 runs.
Karachi hosted the last fully fledged test in Pakistan in 2009, when Younis Khan scored a triple century in the drawn game against Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan team's bus came under attack at Lahore in the following test match. The ambush killed eight people and injured several Sri Lanka players and officials and shut the doors on international cricket on Pakistan.
Umpires remove the bails and that's all for Day 2. Pakistan were trailing by 80 runs at the start of their innings but sensible batting by Shan Masood and Abid Ali, ensured the hosts maintain their grip in the contest. The hosts have posted 57 for no loss, with Masood batting on 21, and his partner on 32.
A short of a length delivery by Lahiru Kumra, coming at 136.8 kph, and Abid Ali stands tall deep inside the crease and punches the ball down the ground for a four towards the cover region. With this boundary, Pakistan also edge past the 50-run-mark. PAK: 53/0 | trail by 27 runs
The Pakistani opening pair of Shan Masood and Abid Ali have done a good job for their side so far. Masood is playing on 13, while his partner is on 21 as Pakistan reach 38/0. The hosts, however, are still trailing by 42 runs.
Shan Masood and Abid Ali are out in the middle to start the second innings action, and just like Day 1, Vishwa Fernando will bowl the first over for the visitors.
Dilruwan Perera misses out on a half-century by two runs as he is trapped LBW on 48 by Shaheen Afridi. It was a good length delivery, with some late swing and the ball hits his pads. The Pakistani fielders appeal in unison and the umpire also thinks it was hitting the stumps. However, the batsman signals for the DRS but it cannot help his case either as TV replay confirms that the ball was hitting the top of leg stump.
Meanwhile, the bowler has now cleaned up Lahiru Kumara in the same over as Sri Lanka's first innings finally come to an end. It was a great effort by the visitors as they pile 271 in response to Pakistan's 191 and have gained a healthy lead of 80 runs, which could prove crucial as the match progresses.
Dilruwan Perera and Vishwa Fernando continue to hurt the Pakistani bowling attack as the duo have now added 35 runs for the ninth wicket. Meanwhile, Perera is also inching towards his half-century as Sri Lanka extend their lead by 79 runs. SL: 270/8
Dinesh Chandimal's innings comes to an end. Chandimal scored 74 runs from 143 deliveries. Dilruwan Perera is holding on to one end. Sri Lanka are continuing to pile on runs. Another good session for them. SL - 251/8 after 78 overs at tea break
Dinesh Chandimal gets to his half-century from 112 deliveries. Chandimal has been rock-solid today holding on to one end. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka take lead. SL - 197/7 after 65 overs, lead by 6 runs
Mohammad Abbas takes his fourth wicket of the innings. Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper-batsman gets out after scoring 21 runs from 35 deliveries. Pakistan bowlers will look to mop-up the tail quickly so that Sri Lanka don't take a substantial lead. SL - 184/7, trail by 7 runs
The partnership between Niroshan Dickwella and Dinesh Chandimal looks promising. Dickwella is batting on 10 whereas Chandimal is on 42, nearing his half-century. SL - 170/6 after 55 overs at lunch break, trail by 21 runs
The sixth-wicket partnership is finally broken. Shaheen Afridi gets the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva. The centurion of the last Test departs for 32. Afridi takes his third wicket. Niroshan Dickwella comes to the crease, Dinesh Chandimal batting on 33. SL - 147/6 after 48 overs, trail by 44 runs
So far so good for Sri Lanka. Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva are trying to stitch a partnership here. Sri Lanka would not like to get bundled out for a score less than Pakistan's. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has been introduced into the attack as well. Will Shah come back in form after a disappointing tour of Australia? SL - 102/5, trail by 89 runs
The most experienced of the lot, Angelo Mathew departs. Shaheen Afridi squared him up as Mathews edged it to the wicketkeeper. Afridi is delighted after that wicket. Half the Sri Lankan side back in the hut, still trailing by 111 runs. It's up to previous match's centurion Dhananjaya de Silva now to rescue the innings. SL - 80/5
Mohammad Abbas gets rid of the nightwatchman. Lasith Embuldeniya looked uncomfortable at the crease against the Pakistan bowlers and finally loses his wicket. Embuldeniya scored 13 runs from 34 deliveries. The Sri Lankan went for a slog sweep and edged it to Asad Shafiq. SL - 78/4, trail by 113 runs.
Pakistan are looking for an early wicket here. Lasith Embuldeniya has managed to survive and keep Pakistan fast bowlers at bay. The nightwatchman may frustrate the bowlers if he stays in the middle for a while. Also, the tailender has been dropped once this morning already. SL - 75/3 after 24 overs
Hello and welcome to Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 2 live blog. At Day 1, Stumps, Sri Lanka were 64 for 3, trailing by 127 runs with Angelo Mathews and night watchman Lasith Embuldeniya. Sri Lanka will look to take a massive lead in the first innings to gain advantage in the second Test and open their account in the World Test Championship.