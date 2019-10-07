Toggle Menu
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Score Online: Hosts aim to bounce backhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/pakistan-vs-sri-lanka-2nd-t20i-live-score-updates-streaming-pak-vs-sl-6057914/

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Score Online: Hosts aim to bounce back

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Score, PAK vs SL Live Streaming Online: After winning the first T20I by 64 runs, Sri Lanka would look to bag the series when they take on hosts Pakistan in the second encounter on Monday.

PAK vs SL 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 2nd T20I Live Score Streaming Online: After winning the first T20I by 64 runs, Sri Lanka would look to bag the series when they take on hosts Pakistan in the second encounter on Monday. For the visitors opener batsman, Danushka Gunathilaka has been among the runs and the team would once again hope for a similar show.

Pakistan, on the other hand, would aim to settle scores before the final and third encounter on Wednesday. The hosts who were expected to roll over an inexperienced Sri Lankan unit has so far displayed a shoddy performance, but recently-appointed head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has insisted the critics to give the team some time. Justifying the team’s recent performance in the ongoing limited-overs series, the former Pakistan cricketer said with changes and experiments being done it takes some time to yield results.

Live Blog

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Online:

Critics were harsh on comeback men Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal, who failed to get going in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. Shehzad back in the T20I team after over a year made just four runs while Umar playing in this format for the national team for the first time since late 2016, was out for a first-ball duck as a second-string Sri Lankan side upset Pakistan. The head coach said that all experiments are being done keeping the next year’s World T20 in mind.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android