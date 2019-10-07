Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Score Online: Hosts aim to bounce back

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 2nd T20I Live Score Streaming Online: After winning the first T20I by 64 runs, Sri Lanka would look to bag the series when they take on hosts Pakistan in the second encounter on Monday. For the visitors opener batsman, Danushka Gunathilaka has been among the runs and the team would once again hope for a similar show.

Pakistan, on the other hand, would aim to settle scores before the final and third encounter on Wednesday. The hosts who were expected to roll over an inexperienced Sri Lankan unit has so far displayed a shoddy performance, but recently-appointed head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has insisted the critics to give the team some time. Justifying the team’s recent performance in the ongoing limited-overs series, the former Pakistan cricketer said with changes and experiments being done it takes some time to yield results.