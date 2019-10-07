Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where is PAK vs SL?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 2nd T20I Live Score Streaming Online: Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Lahore, looking to make amends to their previous match which they lost by 66 runs to the visitors.

After Sri Lanka set the home team a target of 166, Pakistan collapsed in their run chase, being bowled out for 101 in 17.4 overs. Mohammad Hasnain was the only ray of hope in the match as the teenager took three wickets off consecutive balls across two overs to become the youngest to take a T20I hat-trick. Previously, Pakistan had won the three-match ODI series 2-0, with the first match being washed out in Karachi.

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

The first T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on Monday, October 7, 2019.

What time does Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I begin?

The first T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will start at 7:00 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 pm.

Where is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I being played?

The first T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Which channel will broadcast Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

The first T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How can I live stream Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

The live streaming of the first T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be available on Sony LIV. You can also follow the live updates of the match on indianexpress.com.