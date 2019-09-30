Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch the second ODI between Pak vs SL

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Pak vs SL) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Unseasonal rain in Karachi washed out the first ODI on Friday and that forced the Pakistan Cricket Board to reschedule the second ODI for Monday instead of Sunday. The third and final match will also be played at the same venue on Wednesday. Ten of Sri Lanka’s top players refused to travel to Pakistan for the limited-overs series due to security concerns despite the Pakistan government providing the team with high level security normally reserved for heads of state. It is the first time since Sri Lanka’s team bus was attacked in Lahore in 2009 that a foreign team will conduct a two-week tour of Pakistan.

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played on Friday, September 30, 2019. It starts at 3.30pm IST.

Where is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played in Karachi.

Which channel is broadcasting Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be aired exclusively on the Sony TEN network.

Where will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI be available online?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be available to be streamed online on Sony Ten’s digital property in SonyLiv. It can be watched online on the desktop or through its apps. You can also follow live updates on indianexpress.com