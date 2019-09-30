Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Score: Imam, Fakhar take charge

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After rain played spoilsport on September 27 for the first ODI, Pakistan will again gear up to go up against a depleted Sri Lanka at National Staidum in Karachi on Monday.

Originally scheduled on Sunday, the match was rescheduled to Monday because of the unseasonal rains in Karachi, as it is set to host a one-day international for the first time in 10 years. Teams have been reluctant to visit Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009, which killed eight citizens. “History will be made on Friday when Karachi will host the first ODI,” said Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. “We must thank the Sri Lankan team for touring us.”