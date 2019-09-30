Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Score: Imam, Fakhar take charge

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After rain played spoilsport on September 27 for the first ODI, Pakistan will again gear up to go up against a depleted Sri Lanka at National Staidum in Karachi on Monday.
Originally scheduled on Sunday, the match was rescheduled to Monday because of the unseasonal rains in Karachi, as it is set to host a one-day international for the first time in 10 years. Teams have been reluctant to visit Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009, which killed eight citizens. “History will be made on Friday when Karachi will host the first ODI,” said Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. “We must thank the Sri Lankan team for touring us.”
Imam, Fakhar take charge
As Sri Lanka are searching for early wickets, runs are coming freely for Pakistani. The pair of Imam and Fakhar have added 19 in the last 18 deliveries as Pakistan reach 27/0 at the end of six overs. Imam is playing on 12 (16), while his partner Fakhar is on 15 (20).
Tidy start by Sri Lanka
So far it has been a tidy start by Sri Lanka, as Shehan Jayasuriya started things off with a maiden over. Both Imam and Fakhar are not taking any risks as Pakistan add 8/0 on the scoreboard after the end of three overs. Can Sri Lanka do some early damage?
HERE WE GO!
Fakhar Zaman and Imam-Ul-Haq walk out in the middle to start the Pakistan innings. Interesting move by Sri Lanka as they start with spin, Shehan Jayasuriya steps up to bowl the first over of the match.
Playing XI
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari
TOSS!
Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first
Pak vs SL 2nd ODI LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Karachi hasn't hosted an ODI in 10 years since Sri Lanka last played here in 2009. The wait is expected to come to an end today. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here.