City of lights? Pakistan trolled for power failure during cricket’s return to Karachi

As Pakistan marked the return of ODI cricket in Karachi after 10 years, play was interrupted multiple times during the course of the match due to floodlight failure at the National Stadium.

It was the first time since Sri Lanka’s team bus was attacked in Lahore in 2009 that a foreign team conducted a two-week tour of Pakistan. Pakistan had to wait a few more days for the return of cricket action in the city of lights Karachi after the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka got washed out.

It was, however, not a smooth 2nd ODI as one of the six floodlight towers malfunctioned twice, resulting to the play being disrupted for 26 mintues during the visitors’ run-chase. Pakistan got massively trolled for the lack of preparation with fans claiming Shehan Jayasuriya (96) was denied century due to the interruption.

Here are some of the reactions:

Power cut during #PAKvSL. As Pakistan failed, finally Srilanka team paid the bill.

International live telecast of Economy failure. pic.twitter.com/bUoO2blp9x — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) October 1, 2019

Sigh

Power cuts Deprived Jayasuriya of a well deserved maiden 100#PAKvSL — Priyansh Chandra (@Pricd05) September 30, 2019

#PAKvSL, pay bill for uninterrupted power supply pic.twitter.com/TTPj3YzsIm — Jagadish Mohanta (@JagadishMohant8) September 30, 2019

The word “lights” in “City of Lights” is silent#PAKvSL — Ali Haider ???? (@__Multani) September 30, 2019

#PAKvSL match stopped as one of the flood light towers has gone out. pic.twitter.com/21tpAXpUTs — Farhan Mallick (@FGMallick) September 30, 2019

“Welcome to the city of lights, the only problem we are having now is of floodlights ?? ”

#PAKvSL #CricketComesHome #CricLovers?? pic.twitter.com/wToK8El728 — CricLovers?? (@CricLovers5) September 30, 2019

Babar Azam formed the backbone of Pakistan’s strong total of 305/7 as he smashed 115 off 105 balls. The hosts won the match by 67 runs.