Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI at Karachi gets postoned due to unseasonal rains

The unseasonal rains in Karachi have made a major impact on the three-ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. After the first ODI in Karachi after a decade was washed out without a ball being bowled. The weather forecast did not look promising for the second ODI which was scheduled on Sunday which led to it getting postponed by a day.

“This week’s heavy rains, including on Friday afternoon, has left the outfield soggy, with the groundstaff requiring at least two complete days to make the ground fit for cricket,” a PCB media statement said.

“The PCB has also announced tickets sold for Friday, 27 September, will be valid for either 30 September or 2 October ODI, while tickets sold for Sunday, 29 September, match may also be used for either 30 September or 2 October ODI. As per the PCB ticketing policy for the series, the PCB will also allow refund of all tickets for Friday’s match.”

This was the first instance of an ODI getting abandoned in Karachi.

🗓️Sunday, 29 September➡️🗓️ Monday, 30 September ICYMI: The second #PAKvSL ODI has been rescheduled from Sunday, 29 September, to Monday, 30 September. MORE HERE 👉🏼 https://t.co/0pMmmbL2x4 pic.twitter.com/lfmGD0iQCR — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2019

“This week’s unseasonal heavy rains have forced us to review the series schedule. I am thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket as well as our host broadcasters for agreeing to amend the match schedule to ensure there are no further abandonments due to rain in what is an important bilateral FTP series for Pakistan,” said PCB director of international cricket Zakir Khan.