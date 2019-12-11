Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: SL on 202/5 as bad light stops play

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka ended the first day of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Wednesday on a decent note with Dhananjaya Da Silva and Niroshan Dickwella manning the crease on 202/5 after an early onslaught from the Pakistani seamers.
Dimuth Karunaratne, who opted to bat first after winning the toss against an all-pace attack, smashed nine boundaries on his way to 59. With Oshada Fernando’s 40 and a late partnership between Angelo Mathews (31) and Dhananjaya (38*), Sri Lanka crossed the 200-run mark, before bad light stopped the proceedings. As for Pakistan, teenager Naseem Shah bagged two wickets, whilst his pace compatriots, debutant Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas scalped one each.
Bad light stops play. The umpires are walking off the field and Sri Lankan batsmen will be happy with that. Dhananjaya Da Silva (38*) and Niroshan Dickwella (11*) will restart the second day. SL: 202/5
Niroshan Dickwella has shown attacking approach since he has arrived on the crease. Dhananjaya de Silva is holding on to one end, trying to stitch a partnership and help his side post a decent score in the first innings. SL: 202/5
Just when the partnership was growing stronger with every over, Naseem Shah has dented the visitors hopes by dismissing Angelo Mathews to a catch by Asad Shafiq in second slip. The batsman departs for 31, and Sri Lanka have to start from scratch again. SL: 189/5
Sri Lanka have found their groove now with Dhananjaya Da Silva (22*) hitting boundaries left, right and centre. Angelo Mathews (27*) has joined in on the act too, as he hits Usman Shinwari for a well-timed four to mid-off. And then another Pakistan are looking clueless now. 31 runs and five boundaries from the last four overs. SL: 171/4
After three maiden overs into the third session, the visitors have got their first runs against Usman Shinwari. Couple of singles and a leg-bye have started the session for Sri Lanka, with Mathews and Dhananjaya holding firm. SL: 140/4.
Pakistan have dominated the second session here by putting Sri Lanka on the backfoot with three quick wickets. They maintained their rich vein of form with the ball after the fourth dismissal, and now after fifty overs, it's time for some tea. While Angelo Mathews is on 14*, Dhananjaya Da Silva is on 2*. SL: 137/4
Sri Lanka are losing the plot here as they lose their fourth wicket in the second session. Dinesh Chandimal, who has been out of the national side for a long time, fails to grab this opportunity as he is cleaned up on 2. Mohammad Abbas finally picks up his first wicket of the match. SL: 129/4
Usman Shinwari takes his maiden Test wicket as Kusal Medis falls for 10. He is delighted as Pakistan are back in the contest. It was a fuller delivery, just enough room to lure the batsman to go for the drive. Medis falls in the trap as the ball takes the outside edge and flies straight to Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps, who grabs it comfortably. SL: 120/3
Pakistan are finally getting into the groove as Naseem Shah provides the hosts with a second breakthrough. It was good-length delivery pitched on the off stump line and Fernando tries to punch it down the ground. However, the ball takes an outside edge and flies straight to Haris Sohail at the second slip, who takes a clean catch in the end. The batsman departs after scoring 40. SL: 108/2
Another uppish delivery by Shaheen Afridi angling away from Fernando and the batsman whips the ball through the gap between backward point and gully for a boundary. With this four, the visitors also edge past the 100-run mark. SL: 103/1
Shaheen Afridi finally breaks the 96-run opening stand between Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando, as the former is trapped LBW on 59. It was short delivery and Karunaratne was beaten by the pace while trying to flick the ball on the on-side. The ball hits his front pad and Shaheen knew that he's got his man. Umpire raises his finger and Pakistan have the first breakthrough. Wait, the Sri Lankan skipper wants to go upstairs for a final check. TV replay confirms that it was a clean delivery, there was no bat involved and boom it was hitting the leg stumps. Sri Lanka lose both review and their skipper. SL: 96/1
The first session of the opening Test surely belonged to the visitors as skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando added 89 runs. From Pakistan's perspective, there were plenty of appeals and Usman Shinwari once came very close to send Karunaratne packing, who should be thankful to still find himself out in the middle. However, the hosts would look for a better show from their seamers in the second session. SL: 89/0 | Dimuth Karunaratne 57 & Oshada Fernando 26*
Leading the team from the front Dimuth Karunaratne completes his 24th Test half-century at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. It was an uppish delivery pitched wide off the stumps and the Sri Lankan skipper opens the face of his bat, guiding the ball just wide of the second slip for a boundary towards the third-man area. The innings is well greeted by his teammates and the home supporters present at the stadium. SL: 75/0
A short delivery by Naseem Shah and Karunaratne tries to duck. However, the ball hits his back and goes towards the gully region. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan skipper is grounded as the bowler checks on him. Good news for Sri Lanka as Karunaratne is back on his feet and resumes batting. SL: 55/0
Uppish and wide delivery by Mohammad Abbas giving enough room to Karunaratne to free his arm. The Sri Lankan skipper doesn't miss out on the opportunity as he pounces with a classy elegant drive through covers. With this boundary, Sri Lanka also bring up their 50.
A brilliant delivery by Usman Shinwari angling towards the stumps as Karunaratne decides to let it go. The ball kisses the off stump but the bails remain firm as the Sri Lankan skipper gets a lucky breakthrough. Meanwhile, Oshada Fernando finally gets off the mark in the 14th over. He pushes the ball towards the mid-wicket area and rushes to the other end for a quick single. There's was a direct hit at the non-striker's end, but Fernando is well inside his crease. SL: 37/0
Plenty of appeal by the Pakistani players but none has gone in their favour. Meanwhile, Karunaratne has taken the charge as he is currently batting on 28, while his partner, Fernando, is yet to score a single run after facing 18 deliveries. SL: 33/0
Oshada Fernando is taking his time as the right-handed batsman is yet to get off the mark. The batsman has already played 12 deliveries. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have reached 23/0 at the end of seven overs, with Karunaratne playing on 19.
The ball is moving in the air as the Lankan openers start things off cautiously. After four overs, Sri Lanka are batting at 15/0. Skipper Karunaratne is batting on15 , while his partner Fernando is yet to get off the mark.
Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando arrive in the middle to kick-off the proceedings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Mohammad Abbas will bowl the first over the series.
Yasir Shah has been dropped from the Playing XI as Pakistan opt for four pacers. Usman Shinwari and Abid Ali are two Pakistani players who will be making their debut.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bat
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. This is the first Test being played on Pakistan soil after the infamous 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team bus. The Pakistan authorities have assured the visiting side of watertight security and have also invited Bandula Warnapura and Javed Miandad, captains in the first test between the teams in 1982, for the series opener. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!