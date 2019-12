Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch PAK v SL Test live?

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali and Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on the match eve. Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali and Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on the match eve.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan’s first home Test in a decade was affected by bad weather Friday, with rain and an already sodden pitch forcing officials to suspend play on the Day 3 of the contest against Sri Lanka. After day three’s first session was washed out by wet weather, only 27 minutes of play was possible before the players walked off with just 5.2 overs bowled.

The umpires called off play at 15:35pm local time (10:35 GMT), after only 91 overs of play in three days. Sri Lanka progressed to 282-6 from an overnight total of 263-6, with Dhananjaya de Silva on 87 — 13 short of his fourth Test hundred.

When will the 1st Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka start?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will start from 10:15 AM IST on December 14.

Where I can watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test live?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test can be watched on Sony Pictures Networks.

How can I watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test online?

Sony Liv will provide the live streaming for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test.

Where can I follow Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test live?

All live updates and live score of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be available on www.indianexpress.com

Where will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test be played?

The 1st Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.

Squads:



Pakistan: Azhar Ali (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari, Haris Sohail, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Abid Ali

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kasun Rajitha, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan

