Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 5 Highlights: Babar Azam, Abid Ali score 100s as match ends in draw

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: The return of Test cricket to Pakistan was somewhat spoiled by unfavourable weather conditions, with only one innings possible from either side in the Rawalpindi Test. A full day’s action was possible on Day 5 on Sunday, and Pakistan batsmen Abid Ali (109*) and Babar Azam (102*) capitalized to bring up their maiden tons at home. For Abid Ali, the day was extra special as he became the first batsman to score a ton both on ODI debut as well as Test debut.
Earlier, Dhananjaya de Silva scored his sixth Test century. Sri Lanka declared the innings at 308/6. Day 4 had been abandoned without a ball being bowled. Pakistan finished their innings at 252/2 in 70 overs, to be behind Sri Lanka’s score by 56 runs.
Highlights
Match drawn. That is that for the Rawalpindi Test. Babar Azam (102) and Abid Ali (109) unbeaten at the end of the day. Rain was the biggest factor in this Test sadly, as the match petered out to a draw. Momentous occasion for Pakistan though. The unbeaten batsmen are greeted warmly by the PAK dressing room. This is Babar's first Test ton at home. Does not get more special than that. Smiles all around. The occasion has been bigger than the cricket in this match. Fair to say Test cricket in Pakistan is up and running again.
And Babar Azam gets to his 100 too. Both Abid Ali and Babar Azam now on centuries as the Pakistan total builds on and on. Babar gets to 100 in 118 balls. This is his third Test century.
Babar Azam has moved into his 90s, batting at a strike rate of 82.57. Runs continue to be added on to the Pakistan score. The deficit is down to 73 runs. Sri Lanka continue to look for a breakthrough, but 145 runs have been added by these two.
Abid Ali gets to his century from 183 deliveries. Abid becomes first male cricketer to score a century on ODI and Test debut. A major milestone for the Pakistan opener. PAK - 213/2
Babar Azam gets to his 13th Test half-century from 70 balls with a boundary off Lahiru Kumara. PAK 182/2
Babar Azam is nearing his 13th Test half-century whereas Abid Ali is nearing his maiden Test century on debut. The third-wicket partnership is of 87 runs now. Azam is fitting into the No.4 batsman role. PAK - 177/2 after 53 overs, trail by 131 runs
Drinks have been announced in Rawalpindi. Pakistan trail by 191 runs
WICKET! Lahiru Kumara breaks the 87-run stand as Azhar Ali is caught at short midwicket, departs for 36. Pakistan are 90 for 2 after 32 overs
Abid Ali brings up his maiden Test half-century on debut. He becomes the first Pakistan cricketer to come up with Test 50 at home in over 10 years.
Pakistan batsmen Abid Ali and Azhar Ali have done well after the fall of first wicket. The skipper is batting on 21 whereas the opener is batting on 31. The partnership between the two is 51 runs. PAK - 54/1 after 19 overs at lunch break
Soft dismissal. Shan Masood finds the extra cover with perfection. A loosener of a delivery from Kasun Rajitha. Masood could not put away a full toss. PAK - 3/1
Sri Lanka opted for review in the first over itself as Kasun Rajitha bowls a no ball. It makes you wonder whether on-field umpire are even paying attention to the no balls. PAK - 1/0
Dhananjaya de Silva gets to his sixth Test century with a beautiful cover drive. Dhananjaya had to wait for three days to achieve three figures. Dimuth Karunaratne declares the innings right after. The ball is doing it's bit helping the fast bowlers. Karunaratne will be hoping for a batting collapse at Rawalpindi. SL - 308/6 dec
Naseem Shah with ball in hand. Dhananjaya de Silva on strike. Clear blue skies, Day 5 is underway.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final day of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the historic Rawalpindi Test. It is bright and sunny today and that comes as a good news with the two sides having failed to complete even a single innings in the first four days. Dhananjaya is eyeing his Test century.