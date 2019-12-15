Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 5 Highlights: Babar Azam, Abid Ali score 100s as match ends in draw

Dhananjaya de Silva (102) had been the biggest contributor to the Sri Lanka total (Source: AP) Dhananjaya de Silva (102) had been the biggest contributor to the Sri Lanka total (Source: AP)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: The return of Test cricket to Pakistan was somewhat spoiled by unfavourable weather conditions, with only one innings possible from either side in the Rawalpindi Test. A full day’s action was possible on Day 5 on Sunday, and Pakistan batsmen Abid Ali (109*) and Babar Azam (102*) capitalized to bring up their maiden tons at home. For Abid Ali, the day was extra special as he became the first batsman to score a ton both on ODI debut as well as Test debut.

Earlier, Dhananjaya de Silva scored his sixth Test century. Sri Lanka declared the innings at 308/6. Day 4 had been abandoned without a ball being bowled. Pakistan finished their innings at 252/2 in 70 overs, to be behind Sri Lanka’s score by 56 runs.