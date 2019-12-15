Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 5 Highlights: Babar Azam, Abid Ali score 100s as match ends in draw

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: Dhananjaya de Silva scored his sixth Test century before Dimuth Karunaratne declared the innings. Babar Azam and Abid Ali brought up 100s for Pakistan, before the match petered out to a draw.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 15, 2019 5:07:32 pm
Dhananjaya de Silva (102) had been the biggest contributor to the Sri Lanka total (Source: AP)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: The return of Test cricket to Pakistan was somewhat spoiled by unfavourable weather conditions, with only one innings possible from either side in the Rawalpindi Test. A full day’s action was possible on Day 5 on Sunday, and Pakistan batsmen Abid Ali (109*) and Babar Azam (102*) capitalized to bring up their maiden tons at home. For Abid Ali, the day was extra special as he became the first batsman to score a ton both on ODI debut as well as Test debut.

Earlier, Dhananjaya de Silva scored his sixth Test century. Sri Lanka declared the innings at 308/6. Day 4 had been abandoned without a ball being bowled. Pakistan finished their innings at 252/2 in 70 overs, to be behind Sri Lanka’s score by 56 runs.

Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 28 December 2019

Pakistan 252/2 (70.0)

vs

Sri Lanka 308/6 dec (97.0)

Match Ended ( Day 5 - 1st Test ) Pakistan drew with Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 5 Highlights:

    16:57 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Stumps

    Match drawn. That is that for the Rawalpindi Test. Babar Azam (102) and Abid Ali (109) unbeaten at the end of the day. Rain was the biggest factor in this Test sadly, as the match petered out to a draw. Momentous occasion for Pakistan though. The unbeaten batsmen are greeted warmly by the PAK dressing room. This is Babar's first Test ton at home. Does not get more special than that. Smiles all around. The occasion has been bigger than the cricket in this match. Fair to say Test cricket in Pakistan is up and running again.

    16:49 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    100 for Babar Azam

    And Babar Azam gets to his 100 too. Both Abid Ali and Babar Azam now on centuries as the Pakistan total builds on and on. Babar gets to 100 in 118 balls. This is his third Test century.

    16:40 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    More runs

    Babar Azam has moved into his 90s, batting at a strike rate of 82.57. Runs continue to be added on to the Pakistan score. The deficit is down to 73 runs. Sri Lanka continue to look for a breakthrough, but 145 runs have been added by these two.

    16:24 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Century for Abid Ali

    Abid Ali gets to his century from 183 deliveries. Abid becomes first male cricketer to score a century on ODI and Test debut. A major milestone for the Pakistan opener. PAK - 213/2

    15:54 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Fifty

    Babar Azam gets to his 13th Test half-century from 70 balls with a boundary off Lahiru Kumara. PAK 182/2 

    15:32 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Tea break

    Babar Azam is nearing his 13th Test half-century whereas Abid Ali is nearing his maiden Test century on debut. The third-wicket partnership is of 87 runs now. Azam is fitting into the No.4 batsman role. PAK - 177/2 after 53 overs, trail by 131 runs 

    14:57 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Drinks

    Drinks have been announced in Rawalpindi. Pakistan trail by 191 runs

    14:05 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    WICKET

    WICKET! Lahiru Kumara breaks the 87-run stand as Azhar Ali is caught at short midwicket, departs for 36. Pakistan are  90 for 2 after 32 overs

    13:53 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Half-century

    Abid Ali brings up his maiden Test half-century on debut. He becomes the first Pakistan cricketer to come up with Test 50 at home in over 10 years.

    12:18 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Lunch break

    Pakistan batsmen Abid Ali and Azhar Ali have done well after the fall of first wicket. The skipper is batting on 21 whereas the opener is batting on 31. The partnership between the two is 51 runs. PAK - 54/1 after 19 overs at lunch break

    11:05 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    WICKET!

    Soft dismissal. Shan Masood finds the extra cover with perfection. A loosener of a delivery from Kasun Rajitha. Masood could not put away a full toss. PAK - 3/1 

    10:59 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Sri Lanka lose review

    Sri Lanka opted for review in the first over itself as Kasun Rajitha bowls a no ball. It makes you wonder whether on-field umpire are even paying attention to the no balls. PAK - 1/0

    10:37 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    CENTURY!

    Dhananjaya de Silva gets to his sixth Test century with a beautiful cover drive. Dhananjaya had to wait for three days to achieve three figures. Dimuth Karunaratne declares the innings right after. The ball is doing it's bit helping the fast bowlers. Karunaratne will be hoping for a batting collapse at Rawalpindi. SL - 308/6 dec

    10:16 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Day 5 underway

    Naseem Shah with ball in hand. Dhananjaya de Silva on strike. Clear blue skies, Day 5 is underway. 

    10:02 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    PAK vs SL LIVE

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final day of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the historic Rawalpindi Test. It is bright and sunny today and that comes as a good news with the two sides having failed to complete even a single innings in the first four days. Dhananjaya is eyeing his Test century.

    Squads: Pakistan: Azhar Ali (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari, Haris Sohail, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Abid Ali

    Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kasun Rajitha, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan

