Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4: Play called off due to wet outfield

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 1st Test Day 4: Rain continued to disrupt the revival of Test cricket in Pakistan after 10 years as the fourth day’s play of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was called off without a ball being bowled.
Umpires called off the day’s play at 1200 local time (0700 GMT) under heavy overcast conditions with plenty of water on the covers and soggy outfield at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.
Highlights
There you go! Play has been called off without a single ball being bowled on Day 4 of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The forecast for the final day i.e Sunday is better and might be the day Dhanjaya finally gets his century
It seems that Lunch has been taken. The wait for the fourth day to kickstart continues with two hours of the day already gone.
The umpires are taking a walk and gauging the situation. It, however, does not look that the covers will come off anytime soon. Super-soppers and groundsmen are doing all they can to make it work
The covers are still in place. The overnight rain has affected the ground. It seems like there is going to be a long delay before a ball is bowled on Day 4. The match is clearly heading for a draw until and unless both captains decide to become a little adventurous and declare one inning each to produce a result in the historic Test marking the return of Test cricket in Pakistan.