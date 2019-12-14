Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4: Play called off due to wet outfield

Dhananjaya de Silva is closing in on Test century against Pakistan in Rawalpindi (Source: AP) Dhananjaya de Silva is closing in on Test century against Pakistan in Rawalpindi (Source: AP)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 1st Test Day 4: Rain continued to disrupt the revival of Test cricket in Pakistan after 10 years as the fourth day’s play of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was called off without a ball being bowled.

Umpires called off the day’s play at 1200 local time (0700 GMT) under heavy overcast conditions with plenty of water on the covers and soggy outfield at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.