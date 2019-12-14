Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4: Play called off due to wet outfield

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 1st Test Day 4: Play was called off due to wet outfield on Day 4 of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 14, 2019 1:32:16 pm
Dhananjaya de Silva is closing in on Test century against Pakistan in Rawalpindi (Source: AP)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 1st Test Day 4: Rain continued to disrupt the revival of Test cricket in Pakistan after 10 years as the fourth day’s play of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was called off without a ball being bowled.

Umpires called off the day’s play at 1200 local time (0700 GMT) under heavy overcast conditions with plenty of water on the covers and soggy outfield at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 28 December 2019

Pakistan 252/2 (70.0)

vs

Sri Lanka 308/6 dec (97.0)

Match Ended ( Day 5 - 1st Test ) Pakistan drew with Sri Lanka

Live Blog

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4:

Highlights

    12:53 (IST)14 Dec 2019
    Play called off

    There you go! Play has been called off without a single ball being bowled on Day 4 of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The forecast for the final day i.e Sunday is better and might be the day Dhanjaya finally gets his century

    12:27 (IST)14 Dec 2019
    Lunch

    It seems that Lunch has been taken. The wait for the fourth day to kickstart continues with two hours of the day already gone. 

    11:24 (IST)14 Dec 2019
    Play not expected to start anytime soon

    The umpires are taking a walk and gauging the situation. It, however, does not look that the covers will come off anytime soon. Super-soppers and groundsmen are doing all they can to make it work

    10:11 (IST)14 Dec 2019
    Weather continues to play spoilsport

    The covers are still in place. The overnight rain has affected the ground. It seems like there is going to be a long delay before a ball is bowled on Day 4. The match is clearly heading for a draw until and unless both captains decide to become a little adventurous and declare one inning each to produce a result in the historic Test marking the return of Test cricket in Pakistan. 

    Squads: Pakistan: Azhar Ali (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari, Haris Sohail, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Abid Ali

    Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kasun Rajitha, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan

