Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Bad light wins again

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After bad weather spoiled the second day of Pakistan’s first home Test in more than 10 years, Day 3 was not much better. Only 5.2 overs were possible, with 19 runs being added to the Sri Lanka score without loss of wickets. Dhananjaya de Silva moved to 87, inching closer to his century.
Two days remain for Rawalpindi to witness international cricket, and the watch as we approach Day 4 on Saturday will be on the weather instead of the scoreboard.
Highlights
That's the end of Day 3 in Rawalpindi. Only 5.1 overs were possible today. Sri Lanka are on 282/6. This match looks to be heading for a draw. Two days remain for Rawalpindi to see some cricket. Dhananjaya de Silva has moved on to 87, inching a little closer to his century. His innings has now come across 3 days! That is more or less everything of note that happened on the pitch today.
With no signs of rain stopping anytime soon in Rawalpindi, the umpires have decided to take an early Tea. SL 282/6
Even though there is no rain, light is bad enough for the game to resume. Chances of further play look bleak in Rawalpindi on Friday.
It has again gotten too dark for play to continue here in Rawalpindi. Play stopped as Sri Lanka are 282/6. Dhananjaya de Silva 87*, Dilruwan Perera 6*
Play finally resumes in Rawalpindi and Dhananjaya de Silva starts the second session by hitting Shaheen Afridi for a 4.
Lunch has been taken. As expected, no play in the first session of Day 3. The overnight rain has had a major impact. The covers have come off. Play expected to resume shortly.
More frustration for players as first session of Day 3 is likely to get washed out.
The groundsmen are at work. The pitch and the 30-yard circle is still covered. Rain is likely to play spoilsport again on Day 3.
Dhananjaya de Silva will be eyeing his sixth Test century as he steps foot on the field on Day 3. Sri Lanka will like to put as many runs as they can on the board as they are unlikely to bat again in the unfavourable weather conditions.