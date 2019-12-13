Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Bad light wins again

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Only 5.2 overs were possible, with 19 runs being added to the Sri Lanka score without loss of wickets.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 13, 2019 4:39:27 pm
Dhananjaya de Silva will be eyeing his sixth Test century (Source: AP)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After bad weather spoiled the second day of Pakistan’s first home Test in more than 10 years, Day 3 was not much better. Only 5.2 overs were possible, with 19 runs being added to the Sri Lanka score without loss of wickets. Dhananjaya de Silva moved to 87, inching closer to his century.

Two days remain for Rawalpindi to witness international cricket, and the watch as we approach Day 4 on Saturday will be on the weather instead of the scoreboard.

Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 28 December 2019

Pakistan 252/2 (70.0)

vs

Sri Lanka 308/6 dec (97.0)

Match Ended ( Day 5 - 1st Test ) Pakistan drew with Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 Highlights:

    16:20 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Stumps

    That's the end of Day 3 in Rawalpindi. Only 5.1 overs were possible today. Sri Lanka are on 282/6. This match looks to be heading for a draw. Two days remain for Rawalpindi to see some cricket. Dhananjaya de Silva has moved on to 87, inching a little closer to his century. His innings has now come across 3 days! That is more or less everything of note that happened on the pitch today.

    15:48 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    TEA!

    With no signs of rain stopping anytime soon in Rawalpindi, the umpires have decided to take an early Tea. SL 282/6  

    15:15 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    No improvement in weather

    Even though there is no rain, light is bad enough for the game to resume. Chances of further play look bleak in Rawalpindi on Friday. 

    14:32 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Play stopped

    It has again gotten too dark for play to continue here in Rawalpindi. Play stopped as Sri Lanka are 282/6. Dhananjaya de Silva 87*, Dilruwan Perera 6*

    13:45 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Play resumes

    Play finally resumes in Rawalpindi and  Dhananjaya de Silva starts the second session by hitting Shaheen Afridi for a 4.

    12:31 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Lunch break

    Lunch has been taken. As expected, no play in the first session of Day 3. The overnight rain has had a major impact. The covers have come off. Play expected to resume shortly. 

    10:43 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    First session unlikely

    More frustration for players as first session of Day 3 is likely to get washed out. 

    10:07 (IST)13 Dec 2019

    The groundsmen are at work. The pitch and the 30-yard circle is still covered. Rain is likely to play spoilsport again on Day 3. 

    09:45 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Silva's eye on century

    Dhananjaya de Silva will be eyeing his sixth Test century as he steps foot on the field on Day 3. Sri Lanka will like to put as many runs as they can on the board as they are unlikely to bat again in the unfavourable weather conditions. 

    Playing XI

    Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

    Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

