Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Bad light wins again

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After bad weather spoiled the second day of Pakistan’s first home Test in more than 10 years, Day 3 was not much better. Only 5.2 overs were possible, with 19 runs being added to the Sri Lanka score without loss of wickets. Dhananjaya de Silva moved to 87, inching closer to his century.

Two days remain for Rawalpindi to witness international cricket, and the watch as we approach Day 4 on Saturday will be on the weather instead of the scoreboard.