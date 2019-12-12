Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Highlights: Only 18.2 overs bowled on Day 2

The Pakistani pace battery would look to wrap the Sri Lanka tail quickly. (Source: Twitter/TheRealPCB) The Pakistani pace battery would look to wrap the Sri Lanka tail quickly. (Source: Twitter/TheRealPCB)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 1st Test Highlights: Rain was the winner on Day 2 of the 1st Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, with only 18.2 overs being possible. One wicket fell in the day, with Shaheen Afridi striking again. Niroshan Dickwella was the man to go. Dhananjaya de Silva, on 72, will resume batting on Day 3, with No.8 Dilruwan Perera for company.

The first session lasted for just 47 deliveries, after which rain came down to put a stop to proceedings for three hours. Dickwella was dismissed soon after the break, but rain coupled with bad light meant that not much play would be possible after that either. Sri Lanka ended Day 2 at 263/6.