Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Highlights: Only 18.2 overs bowled on Day 2

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 1st Test Highlights: Rain was the winner on Day 2 of the 1st Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, with only 18.2 overs being possible. One wicket fell in the day, with Shaheen Afridi striking again. Niroshan Dickwella was the man to go. Dhananjaya de Silva, on 72, will resume batting on Day 3, with No.8 Dilruwan Perera for company.
The first session lasted for just 47 deliveries, after which rain came down to put a stop to proceedings for three hours. Dickwella was dismissed soon after the break, but rain coupled with bad light meant that not much play would be possible after that either. Sri Lanka ended Day 2 at 263/6.
Highlights
And there it is. Official word that we are at and end to Day 2. Less than 20 overs were bowled today. A disappointing day for Pakistan's cricket faithful. 1 wicket fell in the day, with Shaheen striking again. Niroshan Dickwella was the man to go. Dhananjaya de Silva, on 72, will resume batting on Day 3, with No.8 Dilruwan Perera for company.
Covers have been brought on after a drizzle makes its presence felt at the ground to follow the bad light. That could well be the end of the day's proceedings. Waiting for official word.
Play has once again been halted as dark clouds envelop the sky. The players have left the playing area, while the umpires are still out, chatting with each other. SL: 263/6
Shaheen Afridi gets the first wicket of the day as Babar Azam takes a sharp catch at gully to send Niroshan Dickwella back to the pavilion on 33. It was a wide delivery and the batsman should have not opted for the drive. He middles the ball, but it flies straight to the fielder, who takes a sharp catch at the end. SL: 256/6
Dhananjaya de Silva tries to whip Shaheen Afridi towards the cover region but ends up getting an outside edge, which runs away to the boundary towards the third man area. With this four, Sri Lanka also edge past the 250-run-mark. SL: 255/5
The play has resumed here at Rawalpindi. The outfield is dry, the floodlights have taken full effect, it's still cloudy. The Pakistani players disperse from a huddle and there's a loud roar from the Pindi crowd. With Dhananjaya is unbeaten on 57 and Dickwella on 16, SL are 226/5.
With rain refusing to fade away, the umpires have decided to call for an early lunch. So far a little over seven overs have been bowled in the first session of Day 2 and the play is likely to remain halted for a significant amount of period due to poor weather forecast.
Groundsmen rush into the ground with covers as the drizzle gets heavy in Rawalpindi. Rainfall was predicted for the next two days and it has started impacting the match already. All the players have left for the dressing room, while the spectators are still jostling around to find a shelter. Stay tuned as action will continue as the rain stops. SL: 222/5
Dhananjaya de Silva has been adjudged caught behind. However, the on-field umpires are still having a discussion and they refer it upstairs. TV replay confirms that the ball bounced just before settling into Mohammad Rizwan's gloves and the decision is NOT-OUT. Dhananjaya survives and in the very next delivery, he pushes the ball to backward square leg for a double to complete his half-century. SL: 218/5
Mohammad Abbas will start the proceedings on Day 2 as Niroshan Dickwella gears up to face the first ball of the day. A fullish delivery swinging towards the off stick and the batsman prods across and bunts it into the leg-side. No run but postive start for both the parties.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of Day 2 of the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. After failing to notch a single wicket in the opening session of the first day, Pakistan bounced back in the contest by scalping five wickets and restricting the visitors to 202 at the close of play. Today the hosts would look to wrap the Lankan tail quickly and hope for a splendid show from their batsmen.
Dhananjaya de Silva and Niroshan Dickwella, on the other hand, would take the opportunity to add some substantial score on the board and help their side edge past the 300-run-mark. While Dhananjaya is twelve runs short from completing his half-century, Dickwella is playing on 11 off 13 deliveries. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!