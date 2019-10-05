Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where is the match?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 1st T20I Live Streaming: After winning the three-match ODI series 2-0, Pakistan would look to carry forward the momentum when they take on Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Lahore. However, ahead of the opening encounter, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said that the inexperienced Sri Lankan unit cannot be taken lightly after putting up a great fight in the 50-over format. Pakistan is ranked world No.1 in Twenty20 rankings while Sri Lanka is in the bottom half, placed at No. 8.

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

The first T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

What time does Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I begin?

The first T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will start at 7:00 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 pm.

Where is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I being played?

The first T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Which channel will broadcast Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

The first T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How can I live stream Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

The live streaming of the first T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be available on Sony LIV. You can also follow the live updates of the match on indianexpress.com.