Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Online: Young SL team aim to make a mark in PAK

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Pak vs SL) 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan would be looking to carry forward the momentum of their ODI series win when they take on Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Lahore. Pakistan is ranked world No.1 in Twenty20 rankings while Sri Lanka is in the bottom half, placed at No. 8. Sri Lanka will be hard pressed to take anything from the T20I series as well, especially because of their inexperience side. With regular T20I captain Lasith Malinga, along with several senior players, opting out of the Pakistan tour, the young visiting team is led by Dasun Shanaka.

Rain, which has washed out several matches in the subcontinent over the last few weeks, is expected to stay away for the day. There is a possibility of dew coming into play in the later half of the day, however.