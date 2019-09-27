Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: Karachi in celebratory mode as cricket returns to Pakistan

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan will host Sri Lanka for the first match of their three-match ODI series in Karachi on Friday. This is the first time since Sri Lanka’s team bus was attacked in Lahore in 2009 that a foreign team will conduct a two-week tour of Pakistan. Major teams have avoided Pakistan since that ambush, which killed eight people and injured several players. Only four players in the present squad had previously toured Pakistan when Sri Lanka played a one-off Twenty20 in Lahore in 2017.

Sarfaraz Ahmed will lead Pakistan in an ODI for the first time at home since being appointed skipper in 2017, and 12 of the 16 players in the Pakistan squad have never played an ODI match at home. Sarfaraz wants it to be a special occasion. “This is my home city, so this will obviously be memorable,” he said.

When is the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played on Friday, September 27, 2019.

Where is the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played in Karachi.

Which channel is broadcasting the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be aired exclusively on the Sony TEN network.

Where will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI be available online?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be available to be streamed online on Sony Ten’s digital property in SonyLiv. It can be watched online on the desktop or through its apps. You can also follow live updates on indianexpress.com