Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Sarfraz Ahmed & Co. look to register memorable win at home

 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Score, PAK vs SL Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The current tour -comprising of three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20s - was tainted by the withdrawal of 10 Sri Lankan players who cited security fears.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka captain Lahiru Thirimanne, right, and his Pakistani rival Sarfaraz Ahmed stand with a trophy. (AP)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Karachi hosts a one-day international for the first time in 10 years when Pakistan take on a depleted Sri Lanka on Friday, furthering the country’s revival in international cricket. “History will be made on Friday when Karachi will host the first ODI,” said Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. “We must thank the Sri Lankan team for touring us.”

Teams have been reluctant to visit the cricket-crazy nation since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009. Although no players were killed in the attack, several were injured and eight people died. The attack forced Pakistan to play all their ‘home’ Tests and most of their short-form games away from home in the United Arab Emirates with Zimbabwe becoming the first team to return to Pakistan in 2015.

Live Blog

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online and Updates:

Hello and welcome to Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live blog. Captains Sarfraz Ahmed and Lahiru Thirimanne will be in the middle for the coin toss soon. Stay tuned for more updates. 

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

