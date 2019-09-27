Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Sarfraz Ahmed & Co. look to register memorable win at home

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (PAK vs SL) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Karachi hosts a one-day international for the first time in 10 years when Pakistan take on a depleted Sri Lanka on Friday, furthering the country’s revival in international cricket. “History will be made on Friday when Karachi will host the first ODI,” said Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. “We must thank the Sri Lankan team for touring us.”

Teams have been reluctant to visit the cricket-crazy nation since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009. Although no players were killed in the attack, several were injured and eight people died. The attack forced Pakistan to play all their ‘home’ Tests and most of their short-form games away from home in the United Arab Emirates with Zimbabwe becoming the first team to return to Pakistan in 2015.