Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch PAK vs SA match live?

PAK vs SA Live Streaming Details, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 36th, Super 12 Group 2: Here are the Live Streaming details, when and where to watch, match details and predicted playing XI for PAK vs SA match

Pakistan vs South Africa | T20 World Cup 2022 | PAK vs SA Live Streaming | Live TelecastPakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming: Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam bats at the nets. (Twittter/PCB)

Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 36th, Live Streaming Details: Babar Azam led Pakistan all set to take on the only unbeaten side South Africa today. Pakistan cannot afford another slip-up as its a must-win game for Pakistan. That Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the two pillars of their batting line-up, have struggled sums up Pakistan’s woes this tournament. Two narrow losses (to India and Zimbabwe) to kick start the campaign have left them needing to win their big game against South Africa and hoping other results go their way.

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming details:

When will Pakistan vs South Africa (PAK vs SA) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The South Africa vs Pakistan (PAK vs SA) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on November 3, 2022, Thursday.

What time will South Africa vs Pakistan (PAK vs SA) Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

CEA Anantha Nageswaran: 'It's a story of the dollar's strength. It's not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read 'Hindus as Minority' or '...
The Pakistan vs South Africa (PAK vs SA) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 1:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Where will South Africa vs Pakistan (PAK vs SA) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The South Africa vs Pakistan (PAK vs SA) Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs South Africa (PAK vs SA) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match in India.

When and where to watch South Africa vs Pakistan (PAK vs SA) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the South Africa vs Pakistan (PAK vs SA) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 09:47:48 am
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  
