Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, PAK vs SA Live Score Online: South Africa win toss, elect to bat first
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, PAK vs SA Live Cricket Score Streaming: Catch live score and updates of the first ODI between South Africa and Pakistan here.
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, PAK vs SA Live Cricket Score Streaming: Pakistan may have lost the Test series 3-0 but playing limited overs against them is a different ball game. They have a number of experienced players coming in and they will all be looking to cement their positions ahead of the World Cup.
South Africa are enjoying some good form in ODIs and this series could prove to be vital rite of passage form many of the players for the World Cup. Catch live score and updates of the first ODI between South Africa and Pakistan here.
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI Live updates from Port Elizabeth:
South Africa win the toss, elect to bat first
Makhaya Ntini had said in the commentary box that the pitch should be an absolute belter. Here are the teams:
South Africa: Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (capt.), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Duanne Olivier, Imran Tahir
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari
Hello and welcome!
The Test series was as forgettable as any sporting activity can ever be for Pakistan with there being rumours of rifts between the coach and the captain, problems in the dressing room and all the other noises that come with a team being absolutely hammered over the course of a three-match Test series. But the ODIs are a different world and Pakistan will be a more confident side in it.
