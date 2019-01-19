Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, PAK vs SA Live Score Online: South Africa win toss, elect to bat first

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, PAK vs SA Live Cricket Score Streaming: Pakistan may have lost the Test series 3-0 but playing limited overs against them is a different ball game. They have a number of experienced players coming in and they will all be looking to cement their positions ahead of the World Cup.

South Africa are enjoying some good form in ODIs and this series could prove to be vital rite of passage form many of the players for the World Cup. Catch live score and updates of the first ODI between South Africa and Pakistan here.