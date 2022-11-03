Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan to take on South Africa in a must-win match

scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Updated: November 3, 2022 11:32:08 am
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, 36th Match, Super 12 Group 2:: Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on Temba Bavuma of South Africa in a must-win game at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on Thursday. A win against South Africa will keep Pakistan in the fray for the semifinal spot.

11:32 (IST)03 Nov 2022
PAK vs SA Live: Welcome

Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the Super 12 match to be played between Pakistan and South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Thursday. It is a must-win game for the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team. As far as the T20 World Cup is concern,ed Pakistan hasn't lost to South Africa in all three encounters. 

Fakhar Zaman in action at the 2021 T20 World Cup

The ICC technical committee on Thursday has approved wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris as a replacement for injured Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan squad. Zaman was ruled out after sustaining a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury to his right knee. Fakhar had come to Australia carrying a knee injury, which he aggravated during their match against the Netherlands on Sunday. (Read More)

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 10:39:13 am
