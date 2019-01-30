Pak vs SA 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, Pakistan vs South Africa Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch 5th ODI?

Pak vs SA 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After being overpowered in the Test series, Pakistan have a golden opportunity to beat South Africa in their own backyard and win the 5-match ODI series. The final match of the series will be played on Wednesday. After enduring an unfortunate loss in the third ODI in Durban, Pakistan bounced back in the contest by securing an impressive 8-wicket win in the previous ODI. Usman Khan led the bowling unit, while Imam-ul-Haq struck a brilliant 71 as the visitors dominated their opponent in both the departments of the game.

South Africa, on the other hand, would look to take the defeat as a wake up call. Apart from Hashim Amla and skipper Faf du Plessis, the entire South African batting line-up bowed down against the Pakistani seamers. Usman Khan, who scalped 4-wickets in the previous ODI was the key man behind South Africa’s collpase. The hosts lost the final six wickets for 24 runs in the previous ODI, with Khan picking three wickets in the 37th over of the match.

When is Pakistan vs South Africa 5th ODI?

The 5th ODI between Pakistan and South Africa will take place on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

Where is Pakistan vs South Africa 5th ODI?

The 5th ODI between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at Newlands in Cape Town.

What time does Pakistan vs South Africa 5th ODI begin?

Pakistan vs South Africa 5th ODI will begin at 4:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs South Africa 5th ODI?

Pakistan vs South Africa 5th ODI will broadcast on Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Pakistan vs South Africa 5th ODI?

Pakistan vs South Africa 5th ODI live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Squads:

South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir

Pakistan Probable XI: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan