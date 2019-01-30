Toggle Menu
Pakistan vs South Africa 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, Pak vs SA Live Score Streaming: Pakistan, South Africa up for series-deciding finalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/pakistan-vs-south-africa-5th-odi-live-cricket-score-online-pak-vs-sa-live-score-streaming-5561286/

Pakistan vs South Africa 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, Pak vs SA Live Score Streaming: Pakistan, South Africa up for series-deciding final

Pak vs SA 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pakistan vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa and Pakistan play series-deciding final ODI in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Pakistan vs South Africa 5th ODI Live Cricket Score: Mohammad Rizwan with teammate Babar Azam.

Pak vs SA 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pakistan vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Streaming: Pakistan did not let Sarfraz Ahmed’s four-match ban affect their performance as they hammered South Africa by eight wickets in the fourth ODI to level the series 2-2. Sarfraz was haneded a ban for four matches for his racist comments on-field at South Africa allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo, paving way for Shoaib Malik to be the stand-in captain. The two sides are now up for a series-deciding final ODI in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s bowlers set up the win, bowling out South Africa for 164. Imam-ul-Haq made 71 before playing a loose shot when the scores were level as Pakistan cruised to victory with 18.3 overs to spare. Follow this page for live scores and live updates:

Live Blog

Pakistan vs South Africa 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, Pak vs SA Live Score Streaming:

Pak vs SA Live Streaming

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the last ODI between South Africa and Pakistan, which is also the series-deciding match with both sides tied at 2-2. Pakistan are without captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Stay tuned for live scores and updates of the final ODI.

Pak vs SA 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pakistan vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Streaming: Pakistan overtook South Africa's 164 all out with ease, with opener Imam-ul-Haq leading the chase with 71 to follow up on his century in the third game. Fakhar Zaman made 44 in their opening stand of 70 and Babar Azam then joined Imam for a 94-run partnership for the second wicket. Pakistan cruised to 168-2.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 The desperation Hardik Pandya brought was magnificent to see, says R Sridhar
2 Virat Kohli discloses what he and Roger Federer talked about
3 Pak vs SA 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, Pakistan vs South Africa Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch 5th ODI?