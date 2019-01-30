Pakistan vs South Africa 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, Pak vs SA Live Score Streaming: Pakistan, South Africa up for series-deciding final

Pak vs SA 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pakistan vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Streaming: Pakistan did not let Sarfraz Ahmed’s four-match ban affect their performance as they hammered South Africa by eight wickets in the fourth ODI to level the series 2-2. Sarfraz was haneded a ban for four matches for his racist comments on-field at South Africa allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo, paving way for Shoaib Malik to be the stand-in captain. The two sides are now up for a series-deciding final ODI in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s bowlers set up the win, bowling out South Africa for 164. Imam-ul-Haq made 71 before playing a loose shot when the scores were level as Pakistan cruised to victory with 18.3 overs to spare. Follow this page for live scores and live updates: