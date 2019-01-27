Pakistan vs South Africa 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SA vs Pak Live Score Streaming: South Africa look to seal serieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/pakistan-vs-south-africa-4th-odi-live-cricket-score-online-sa-vs-pak-live-score-streaming-5556799/
Pakistan vs South Africa 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SA vs Pak Live Score Streaming: South Africa look to seal series
SA vs Pak 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: Catch Live score and updates of SA vs Pak 4th ODI.
SA vs Pak 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa will be eager to seal off the series. The Proteas would feel lucky to escape with a win in the 3rd ODI with the help of Duckworth Louis method. Now, they would want to finish off the 5-match ODI series, without any hiccups.
Pakistan, on the other hand, would be eager to bounce back from the unlucky defeat. The visitors would hope to display a similar batting performance they did in the 3rd ODI and give the hosts a run for their money. A win for them would make the 5th ODI everything to play for.
Live Blog
South Africa vs Pakistan 4th ODI Live Streaming: Catch Live score and updates of SA vs PAK 4th ODI
South Africa vs Pakistan 4th ODI Live Streaming: Imam-ul-Haq hit a century -- and delivered a message to his critics -- but could not prevent South Africa from winning a rain-hit third one-day international at SuperSport Park on Friday. Imam's 101 spurred Pakistan to an imposing 317 for six but South Africa won by 13 runs according to the Duckworth Lewis method after rain twice stopped play during their reply. When the second interruption brought the match to an end, South Africa were 187 for two after 33 overs, ahead of the DLS par of 174, with Reeza Hendricks and captain Faf du Plessis unbeaten on 83 and 40 respectively.