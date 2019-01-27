Pakistan vs South Africa 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SA vs Pak Live Score Streaming: South Africa look to seal series

SA vs Pak 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa will be eager to seal off the series. The Proteas would feel lucky to escape with a win in the 3rd ODI with the help of Duckworth Louis method. Now, they would want to finish off the 5-match ODI series, without any hiccups.

Pakistan, on the other hand, would be eager to bounce back from the unlucky defeat. The visitors would hope to display a similar batting performance they did in the 3rd ODI and give the hosts a run for their money. A win for them would make the 5th ODI everything to play for.