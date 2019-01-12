Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, Pak vs SA Live Score Online: Pakistan resume at 17/2

SA vs Pak 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa were at a strong position till Tea on Day 1 of the third Test against Pakistan. But a final session collapse saw them getting bowled out for 262 in the first innings. Pakistan lost two quick wickets before the end of day’s play, reaching 17.

On day 2, Pakistan would look to take the lead over the Proteas, while the bowlers will look to take quick wickets. The visitors have a great chance to get ahead for the first time in the series, but it will not be as easy, against a formidable South African bowling line-up. Catch Live score and updates of SA vs PAK 3rd Test Day 2.