Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, Pak vs SA Live Score Online: Pakistan resume at 17/2

SA vs Pak 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: South Africa were at a strong position till Tea on Day 1 of the third Test against Pakistan. But a final session collapse saw them getting bowled out for 262 in the first innings. Pakistan lost two quick wickets before the end of day’s play, reaching 17.
On day 2, Pakistan would look to take the lead over the Proteas, while the bowlers will look to take quick wickets. The visitors have a great chance to get ahead for the first time in the series, but it will not be as easy, against a formidable South African bowling line-up. Catch Live score and updates of SA vs PAK 3rd Test Day 2.
South Africa drop two easy chances
The bowlers are certainly disappointed with the fielders as they drop two easy catches in two overs. It all started with Temba Bavuma putting down a sitter as the ball took the edge of Mohammad Abbas' bat. Imam-ul-Haq survives the second time as the ball takes his outside edge and flies towards the second slip. However, Theunis de Bruyn attempts to take the catch while standing at the third slip and gets a finger on it. The interception makes thing difficult for the fielder at second slip and the ball goes and hits his shoulder.
Mohammad Abbas gets off the mark
Mohammad Abbas finally gets off the mark after facing 24 deliveries. Abbas attempts a drive but the ball takes a thickish outside edge and runs towards the boundary ropes. Pakistan are batting on 24/2 and are trailing by 238 runs.
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 2 of the third and final Test between South Africa and Pakistan. After bundling out the hosts for 262 in the first innings, Pakistan got off to a dreadful start as they lost two wickets in consecutive deliveries. At the end of Day 1, Pakistan reached 17/2 with Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Abbas on the strike.
South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score, SA vs PAK Live Streaming: South Africa lost seven wickets for 33 runs in a collapse and Pakistan's batsmen also struggled as the ball swung and seamed late on the first day of the final test at the Wanderers on Friday. South Africa was 154-2 and 229-3 before Pakistan's quick bowlers carved through the middle and lower order in the final session to bowl the home team out for 262 and give the tourists hope of avoiding a 3-0 series whitewash. Pakistan is 2-0 down and has already lost the three-match series but team changes and a helpful pitch seemed to invigorate its bowling lineup
