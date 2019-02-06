Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online, Pak vs SA T20 Live Score: South Africa win toss, opt to field

Pakistan vs South Africa, Pak vs SA 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan and South Africa lock horns at the SuperSport Park in Centurion for one last time and the visitors will be keen to end the series on a positive note after succumbing to two defeats in the previous T20Is.
The home team- South Africa have a mixed record on this ground, winning four and losing three of their T20I games. They went down to Pakistan in the only 20-over encounter these two teams have had at the venue and will be keen on leveling that record. The surface is expected to be batting-friendly with another high-scoring encounter in the offing. Catch live score and updates of Pak vs SA-
Pakistan Playing XI:
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir
TOSS!
South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field. They have not made any changes to their side. Two changes for Pak- Hasan Ali, Usman Khan OUT. Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf IN
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I between South Africa and Pakistan. Pakistan are without captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. But senior statesman Mohammad Amir is back. Hafeez misses out. Stay tuned for live scores and updates of the first T20I.