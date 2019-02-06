Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online, Pak vs SA T20 Live Score: South Africa win toss, opt to field

Pakistan vs South Africa, Pak vs SA 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan and South Africa lock horns at the SuperSport Park in Centurion for one last time and the visitors will be keen to end the series on a positive note after succumbing to two defeats in the previous T20Is.

The home team- South Africa have a mixed record on this ground, winning four and losing three of their T20I games. They went down to Pakistan in the only 20-over encounter these two teams have had at the venue and will be keen on leveling that record. The surface is expected to be batting-friendly with another high-scoring encounter in the offing. Catch live score and updates of Pak vs SA-