Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming: The match will be held in Lahore. (File)

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: Pakistan will take on South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series in Lahore on Saturday.

The Babar Azam-led side went one up in the series-opener when they defeated Proteas by three runs on Thursday. Owing to Mohammad Rizwan’s maiden T20I century, the hosts posted a healthy 169 on board. South Africa, led by Heinrich Klaasen, failed to chase the target as Haris Rauf picked up two wickets. Now, in the do-or-die clash, the visitors have to be at their best to level the series against clear favourites Pakistan.

When will Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I take place?

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I will start from 6:30 PM IST on Saturday, February 13.

Where will Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I take place?

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Which channel will telecast Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I on TV in India?

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be streamed on Sony LIV.