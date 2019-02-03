Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online, Pak vs SA T20 Live Score: Visitors desperate to hit back in the second game

Toggle Menu
South Africa’s batsman Reeza Hendricks, and Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan during their T20 cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Newland’s Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Nasief Manie)

Pakistan vs South Africa, Pak vs SA 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan fell short of South Africa by a whisker – six runs – in the first Twenty20 International, and will be desperate to hit back in the second game on Sunday (today) and take the series into a decider. There was good news for Pakistan, with Mohammad Hafeez, ruled out of the first game with a hamstring problem, set to return in Johannesburg.

Malik, the stand-in skipper, might also consider bringing in one of Shaheen Afridi or Mohammad Amir to infuse more pace into the attack.

South Africa continued their recent dominance over Pakistan across all formats of the game as they began this three-match T20 series with a win following their wins in both the Test and ODI series. du Plessis will be rested for the final two matches whilst Quinton de Kock will also be unavailable through the injury he suffered in the ODI series with Janneman Malan set to come into the side having received the first call-up.

Teams

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Gihahn Cloete(w), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller(c), Chris Morris, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Willem Mulder, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Janneman Malan

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik(c), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

