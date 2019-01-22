Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, Pak vs SA Live Streaming: South Africa win toss, elect to bowl firsthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/pakistan-vs-south-africa-2nd-odi-pak-vs-sa-live-cricket-score-streaming-5550265/
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, Pak vs SA Live Streaming: South Africa win toss, elect to bowl first
Pak vs SA 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pakistan vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Streaming: Catch live score and updates of the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan here.
Pak vs SA 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pakistan vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Streaming: Pakistan will be looking to increase their lead as they take on South Africa in the second ODI in Durban. They won the first match that was played in Port Elizabeth by five wickets, thus continuing their dominant run in ODIs against South Africa.
They have now won five out of the last six ODI matches they played against South Africa. Pakistan had lost the Test series that preceded the ODIs 3-0 and will be looking to break their duck. South Africa, who lost the first match primarily due to some peculiarly conservative batting.
Live Blog
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score from Durban:
Pakistan 7/0 after the first over
Imam-Ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman opened the Pakistan batting lineup while Kagiso Rabada started the South African attack. Imam faced the first ball and Fakhar got off the mark with a four off the first ball that he faced.
South Africa win the toss, elect to bowl first
Faf du Plessis says that the wicket is generally slow in Durban and it could skid on in the night. Dane Paterson and Tabraiz Shamsi come in while Dwaine Pretorius and Imran Tahir sit this one out. Pakistan also make two changes; Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hussain Talat replace Usman Shinwari and Imad Wasim. "Confidence is very high," says Sarfraz Ahmed.
Hello and welcome!
South Africa batted first in Port Elizabeth and proceeded to play a match from the 1980's. Conservatism is not something we have come to associate the Proteas with, especially in the past decade in which AB de Villiers went about demolishing bolwing lineups around the world, but that is exactly what they exhibited in the first ODI. This meant that they ended their first innings with just two wickets gone but had only 266 runs on board. Pakistan had almost no difficulty chasing it down.
Pak vs SA 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pakistan vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Streaming:
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (capt), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dane Paterson
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Pakistan 7/0 after the first over
Imam-Ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman opened the Pakistan batting lineup while Kagiso Rabada started the South African attack. Imam faced the first ball and Fakhar got off the mark with a four off the first ball that he faced.
South Africa win the toss, elect to bowl first
Faf du Plessis says that the wicket is generally slow in Durban and it could skid on in the night. Dane Paterson and Tabraiz Shamsi come in while Dwaine Pretorius and Imran Tahir sit this one out. Pakistan also make two changes; Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hussain Talat replace Usman Shinwari and Imad Wasim. "Confidence is very high," says Sarfraz Ahmed.
Hello and welcome!
South Africa batted first in Port Elizabeth and proceeded to play a match from the 1980's. Conservatism is not something we have come to associate the Proteas with, especially in the past decade in which AB de Villiers went about demolishing bolwing lineups around the world, but that is exactly what they exhibited in the first ODI. This meant that they ended their first innings with just two wickets gone but had only 266 runs on board. Pakistan had almost no difficulty chasing it down.