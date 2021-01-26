Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match live?

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test: Babar Azam and Quinton de Kock pose with the trophy on match eve. (Twitter/RealPCB)

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming: Pakistan and South Africa are all set to lock horns in the historic Test series from Tuesday (January 26) at the National Stadium in Karachi. The visitors-led by Quinton de Kock are coming off after winning against Sri Lanka 2-0 while Pakistan lost to New Zealand in their recent tour. Babar Azam’s return to lead the Pakistan side is the biggest relief for the home side.

This is going to be the biggest step in international cricket’s return to Pakistan after the infamous terrorist attack at Lahore in 2009. Teams like Zimbabwe, World XI, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have visited Pakistan but the South African side is touring Pakistan after 14 years.

Match Details:

When will Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test begin?

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test will begin at 10:30 AM IST on Tuesday (January 26). The toss will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

Where will Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test take place?

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match will be held at the National Karachi Stadium, Karachi.

Which channel will broadcast Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test on TV in India?

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2.

How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test?

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match will be streamed on Sonyliv App in India.

Squads:

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt/Saud Shakeel, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Imran Butt/Saud Shakeel, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Nauman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie Van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (C)(WK), George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla/Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi/Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Daryn Dupavillon, Marco Jansen.

Weather– The Karachi weather is going to be match-friendly as there is no rain prediction for the next five days.

Pitch-The batsmen paradise Karachi pitch will help batter in the first two days and then the spinners come into play.