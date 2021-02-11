Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 Live Streaming: T20I series begins

The Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series will start on Thursday. (AP)

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 Live Cricket Streaming: Pakistan aims to capitalize on its 2-0 victory in the Test series against South Africa when it takes on the Proteas in the three-match Twenty20 series that begins on Thursday.

South Africa, led by Heinrich Klaasen, has only David Miller in its lineup with some experience of playing in Pakistan. Miller toured Pakistan in 2017 with a World XI side which played three-match Twenty20 series with du Plessis as its skipper.

When will Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I take place?

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I will start from 6:30 PM IST on Thursday, February 11.

Where will Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I take place?

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Which channel will telecast Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I on TV in India?

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I?

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I will be streamed on Sony Liv.