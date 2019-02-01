Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online, Pak vs SA T20 Live Score: South Africa off to a flier

Pakistan vs South Africa, Pak vs SA 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After the low of the Test and ODI series, Pakistan now takes on South Africa in the format they love, are the No.1 ranked side in the world- the Twenty20 Internationals. Pakistan is at the top of ICC T20I Team Rankings and will want to assert their supremacy in the format.

However, the Proteas will want to bring the momentum from the ODI series into the T20Is. Opener Quinton de Kock, middle-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen and skipper Faf du Plessis were on song in the ODIs. Who will win tonight’s encounter? Catch Live Score and Updates of PAK vs SA.