Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online, Pak vs SA T20 Live Score: South Africa off to a flier

Pakistan vs South Africa, Pak vs SA 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Pakistan are at the top of ICC T20I Team Rankings and will want to assert their supremacy.
Pakistan vs South Africa, Pak vs SA 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After the low of the Test and ODI series, Pakistan now takes on South Africa in the format they love, are the No.1 ranked side in the world- the Twenty20 Internationals. Pakistan is at the top of ICC T20I Team Rankings and will want to assert their supremacy in the format.
However, the Proteas will want to bring the momentum from the ODI series into the T20Is. Opener Quinton de Kock, middle-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen and skipper Faf du Plessis were on song in the ODIs. Who will win tonight’s encounter? Catch Live Score and Updates of PAK vs SA.
Live Blog
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20: Catch Live Score and Updates
Good start for SA
Second boundary for Cloete (11)! Over the fielder in the inner ring at mid-off. Hendricks on eight. South Africa move to 19/0 after 2 overs
Play begins
Hendricks and Cloete open the innings. Shoaib Malik will open the attack for Pakistan. A four and a six off the first over. The gamble does not pay off. SA- 12/0
South Africa Playing XI:
Reeza Hendricks, Gihahn Cloete(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan Playing XI:
Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shoaib Malik(c), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari
TOSS!
Pakistan win the toss and elect to field first. One forced change for the visitors as Mohammad Hafeez is ruled out of today's game with a hamstring injury.
Hello and Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I between South Africa and Pakistan. Pakistan are without captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Also out of action is Hafeez who is injured. Stay tuned for live scores and updates of the first T20I.
Squads-
Pakistan: Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik (c), Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Gihahn Cloete, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Willem Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lutho Sipamla
