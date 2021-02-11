Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: T20I series begins

PAK vs SA 1st T20I (Twitter/PCB)

Pakistan vs South Africa (PAK vs SA) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan aims to capitalize on its 2-0 victory in the Test series against South Africa when it takes on the Proteas in the three-match Twenty20 series that begins on Thursday.

Pakistan beat South Africa in a test series for the first time in 18 years with two emphatic victories at Karachi and Rawalpindi and will be looking to carry forward their momentum into the T20I series. South Africa, led by Heinrich Klaasen, has a new look, with several players unavailable for the series. There is only David Miller in its lineup with some experience of playing in Pakistan. Miller toured Pakistan in 2017 with a World XI side which played three-match Twenty20 series with du Plessis as its skipper.