Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: T20I series begins

Pakistan vs South Africa (PAK vs SA) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan aims to capitalize on its 2-0 victory in the Test series against South Africa when it takes on the Proteas in the three-match Twenty20 series that begins on Thursday.
Pakistan beat South Africa in a test series for the first time in 18 years with two emphatic victories at Karachi and Rawalpindi and will be looking to carry forward their momentum into the T20I series. South Africa, led by Heinrich Klaasen, has a new look, with several players unavailable for the series. There is only David Miller in its lineup with some experience of playing in Pakistan. Miller toured Pakistan in 2017 with a World XI side which played three-match Twenty20 series with du Plessis as its skipper.
South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Jacques Snyman, Heinrich Klaasen(w/c), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field.
Team news:
The South Africa Twenty20 squad was en route to Pakistan when Australia pulled out of the series and eventually it was too late for the Proteas to keep some of the members of test squad in Pakistan.
Hasan, who returned to international cricket in the test series against South Africa after two years due to injuries, is part of Pakistan’s Twenty20 squad with Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf to give Pakistan a formidable pace attack.
Pakistan had to leave out Mohammad Hafeez after he couldn’t join the team’s bio-secure bubble in Lahore by the Feb. 3 deadline