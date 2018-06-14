Pakistan vs Scotland 2nd T20: Pakistan win by 84 runs

Pakistan beat Scotland by 84 runs. (Reuters Photo) Pakistan beat Scotland by 84 runs. (Reuters Photo)

Pakistan beat Scotland by 84 runs in the second and final T20 encounter at Edinburgh. It was quite an emphatic performance by the visitors as they first posted a competitive total of 166 and then bowled extremely well to restrict the opposition to just 82. Courtesy of this triumph, Pakistan win the series 2-0. They are yet to lose a T20 series under Sarfraz Ahmed.

Earlier, in the first match on Tuesday, Pakistan showed why they are the number one team in the world as they claimed a comprehensive victory over Scotland. After posted 204 for 4, Pakistan restricted Scotland for 176 for 6 and took a 1-0 lead in the series. But Scotland would like to end this series on a high note and win the final game. Pakistan vs Scotland Live Cricket Streaming of 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score here.