Pakistan vs Scotland 2nd T20: Pakistan win by 84 runs

Pakistan beat Scotland by 84 runs in the second and final T20 encounter at Edinburgh. It was quite an emphatic performance by the visitors as they first posted a competitive total of 166 and then bowled extremely well to restrict the opposition to just 82. Courtesy of this triumph, Pakistan win the series 2-0. They are yet to lose a T20 series under Sarfraz Ahmed.
Earlier, in the first match on Tuesday, Pakistan showed why they are the number one team in the world as they claimed a comprehensive victory over Scotland. After posted 204 for 4, Pakistan restricted Scotland for 176 for 6 and took a 1-0 lead in the series. But Scotland would like to end this series on a high note and win the final game. Pakistan vs Scotland Live Cricket Streaming of 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score here.
Alasdair Evans is out for a duck and that's it. Pakistan have won the match by 84 runs. Quite an emphatic performance by the visitors. Pakistan wins the series 2-0. Scotland were no match in front of the Sarfraz Ahmed and his men. Three runouts also did not help the Scottish batsmen in their chase. Pakistan haven't lost a T20 series under Sarfraz Ahmed.
An appalling bit of running between the wickets has led to two run outs in one over. First to go is Safyaan Sharif for 10. Next is Mark Watt is out for 1. On both the occasions it is MacLeod who was on the non-striker's end. This match seems all but over. SCO- 82/8 in 12 ovs.
Another one bites the dust. This time it is Matthew Cross. Goes for the big heave but Fakhar Zaman comes running in to take a fine catch. Shadab Khan bags his first wicket of the match. Scotland- 65/6 (11.4 ovs), still need 100 in 48 balls.
Mohammad Nawaz strikes! Shortis delivery outside the off-stump and Michael Leask is out for 9. Scotland have lost their side with just 50 on the board. 50/5 (9 ovs). Scotland still need 117 runs in 11 overs.
Poor bit of running between the wickets and Dylan Budge is gone for 4. Budge dabbed the ball towards deep mid-wicket and came back for the second but an accurate throw by Fakhar Zaman led to his dismissal. Scotland have lost their fourth wicket. SCO 37/4 (7.1 ovs)
At the end of the powerplay Scotland are 30/3. Usman Khan and Faheem Ashraf have done the damage with the ball for Pakistan. The Scottish batsmen haven't helped their cause either with some poor shot selection. 167 seems like an uphill task from hereon.
Usman Khan hits the willow. This is his second wicket of the evening. Skipper Kyle Coetzer is out for 1. Scotland are in deep trouble at 24/3.
Faheem Ashraf strikes in his first over. Richie Berrington goes for the big hit but mistimes it straight to mid-wicket. A short but fine inning of 20 by Berrington comes to an end. SCO- 21/2 (3.2 ovs)
After an early setback, Scotland have managed to eke out 12 runs in the second over. Richie Berrington smashes one four and one six to get things moving for the men in blue.
Scotland have begun their chase on a poor note as Pakistan strike early. Usman Khan has got rid of George Munsey for a duck. The batsman mistimes a drive to lose his wicket. Scotland- 0/1 (0.3 ovs)
With a six off the last ball, Pakistan have ended their innings with a bang! Shoaib Malik remains unbeaten on 49 off 22. Michael Leask was the star with the ball as he took 3/31. Last evening Scotland failed to win the match but scored 156. Hence an interesting chase is on the cards!
Just as we said, Shoaib Malik smashes two sixes in two balls and then manoeuvres the field for a boundary. Safyaan Sharif fails to get his length right and is being taken apart. Pak- 151/5 in 19 ovs. 19 runs came off the over.
Shoaib Malik (17) and Shadab Khan( 16) have forged a decent little partnership in the middle. But they must get a move on as only two overs are remaining in Pakistan's innings.
Big hit from Malik as he skips down to plant Leask into the stand. Michael Leask ends his spell with figures of 3-31. Pakistan 118-5
Despite losing half their side, Pakistan have somehow managed to reach the three-figure mark. The experienced Shoaib Malik and Shadab Khan have to bat well if the visitors are hoping for a fighting total.
A brilliant over by Michael Leask has left Pakistan tottering at 98/5 after 14 overs. First to go is Hussain Talat, stumped for 17. Two balls later Asif Ali is out for a duck! Leask has three wickets in his spell.
Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed is out for 14. Goes for the have but a brilliant relay catch by Mark Watt and Dylan Budge at deep square-leg does the trick for Scotland. Chris Sole picks up the wicket. PAK- 83/3 in 11.3 ovs
After getting off to a good start in the powerplay, Scotland has bounced back by taking two quick wickets. Sarfraz Ahmed, Hussain Talat at the crease. Another interesting period of play awaits us!
Mark Watt dismisses Fakhar Zaman for 33. Zaman goes for the reverse sweep but only manages to find the fielder towards the third man. This was not needed. Scotland strike in quick succession! PAK 66/2 in 9 ovs.
Ahmed Shehzad is dismissed for 24. Michael Leask picks up the wicket. PAK- 61/1 in 7.4 ovsud83dudcf8 | Safe hands from @calummacleod640 to dismiss Shezhad as Scotland claim their first wicket. #followscotland ud83cudff4udb40udc67udb40udc62udb40udc73udb40udc63udb40udc74udb40udc7f pic.twitter.com/cNM0YPVRi2— Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) 13 June 2018
It is a fresh pitch today and it will be interesting to see what it has on offer for the spinners. Skipper Kyle Coetzer calls on Mark Watt to bowl his tweakers. Interesting period of play coming up. After 7 ovs, Pakistan are- 60/0
Another expensive over and Pakistan have reached 50 within the powerplay. Ahmed Shehzad smashes his second six of the innings to bring up the team 50 in fine style. Alasdair Evans is proving to be expensive today. After 6 overs Pakistan are - 54/0.
First six of the match comes from the bat of Ahmed Shehzad. Alasdair Evans bowls it short and outside the off-stump and Shehzad cuts it over the third man's head for a maximum. After 4 overs Pakistan are - 34/0.
Fakhar Zaman (20 off 14) and Ahmed Shehzad (6 off 4) have given a good start to the visitors. Zaman has already hit four boundaries and at the end of three overs, Pakistan are 26/0.
Two boundaries for Fakhar Zaman in the first over and a couple of two's and Pakistan are off to a flyer. At the end of one over, Pakistan are 12/0. Safyaan Sharif will bowl the next over.
Fakhar Zaman and Ahmed Shehzad stride out towards the crease. Fakhar Zaman will take strike. For Scotland, Chris Sole will open the attack.
Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross(w), Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Chris Sole
Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Hassan Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat against Scotland in the second T20 game in Edinburgh. Pakistan are already up 1-0 in the ongoing series. They will like to win the second T20I as well and maintain a clean record against Scotland.