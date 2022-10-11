New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I Live Score and Updates: Babar Azam vs Kane Williamson before T20 World Cup

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 4th Match - Live Cricket Score and Updates. (PCB)

New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 Match 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: New Zealand and Pakistan will face each other once again in match four of the tri-nation T20 series, which also features Bangladesh. NZ vs PAK takes place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday. Pakistan had beaten New Zealand by six wickets last Saturday at the same venue.

Pakistan Predicted XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf New Zealand Predicted XI: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee Follow NZ vs PAK live action below.