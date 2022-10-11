scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Live now

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I Live Score and Updates: Babar Azam vs Kane Williamson before T20 World Cup

NZ vs PAK T20 Match 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Pakistan had beaten New Zealand by six wickets last Saturday at the same venue.

By: Sports Desk
October 11, 2022 6:00:16 am
NZ vs PAK | PAK vs NZ | T20 LiveNew Zealand vs Pakistan, 4th Match - Live Cricket Score and Updates. (PCB)

New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 Match 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: New Zealand and Pakistan will face each other once again in match four of the tri-nation T20 series, which also features Bangladesh. NZ vs PAK takes place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday. Pakistan had beaten New Zealand by six wickets last Saturday at the same venue.

Pakistan Predicted XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

New Zealand Predicted XI: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

 

Follow NZ vs PAK live action below.

Live Blog

NZ vs PAK T20 Match 4 Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between New Zealand vs Pakistan from Christchurch

NZ vs PAK T20 Match 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads:

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Dane Cleaver, Blair Tickner, Martin Guptill

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 06:00:16 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments